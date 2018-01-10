Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: New Year's Greetings from Muscovites: GIFs in Messengers, Streaming on Social Media Networks, Calls and "Vintage" SMS

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2018 / Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE: MBT; FRA: MKY) ("MTS") compiled some analysis of subscriber activity during the New Year holidays in Moscow.

The volume of mobile Internet traffic grew 2.3 times compared to last year and totaled 45,000Gb in the Moscow region in just the first hour of the New Year. This is comparable to continuously streaming a video file in a state-of-the-art 4K format from January through November!

Messengers demonstrated the greatest increase in traffic by increasing 3.5x compared to last year's New Year's celebration. Subscribers sent and received more "heavy" content, such as animated pics, video, and audio files. The growing popularity of live streaming in social networks led to the fivefold increase in upstream traffic compared to last year.

Meanwhile, the volume of voice services on New Year's Eve in Moscow declined about 4% year-over-year. Traditionally, the most active locations in terms of mobile Internet and voice usage are at Red Square and Tverskaya Street, as well as Victory Park and VDNKh. The number of congratulatory SMS's decreased 16% year-over-year, though this channel of communication remained extremely popular for many subscribers.

MTS's network in Moscow successfully coped with the stress of New Year's Eve. The uninterrupted work of our communications infrastructure is the result of continued investments in network infrastructure and the team's expertise in planning and network configuration.

Muscovites used all possible digital tools for New Year's greetings in 2018 - from "vintage" SMS to HD video calls and streaming in social networks. In total, on New Year holidays from December 31, 2017 to January 8, 2018, MTS subscribers used more than 9Pb of mobile Internet, made 407 million calls and sent 54 million SMS.

SOURCE: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC