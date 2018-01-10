Invitation to Autoliv's Q4 2017 Teleconference

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc. plans to publish its Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2017 on Tuesday January 30, at 12:00 CET (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EDT).
The report will be available at www.autoliv.com.
In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.
Time: 14:00 -15:00 CET (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EDT)
Main Speaker: Jan Carlson, Chairman, President & CEO
Attend the Webcast: Follow the link on our web
Attend by phone: To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:
National free phone - United Kingdom: 0800 358 6377
National free phone - United States of America: 888-378-4439
National free phone - Sweden: 0200 880 390
International Call: +44 (0)330 336 9105
Confirmation Code: 6012954
Audio replay:
An audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until February 6, 2018.
Transcript:
Will be available on www.autoliv.com under the Investors section, Reports & presentations & transcripts.
For additional information or details please see www.autoliv.com.
Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71
