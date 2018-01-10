Global Light Vehicle Turbochargers Market Report 2018-2032 with Exclusive Interviews with Suppliers Including Torotrak and Valeo

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Light Vehicle Turbochargers Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE turbos sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global car turbocharger market study includes:
- Automotive OE turbocharger fitment and market size data for the world's top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including materials, electronic controls, manifold integration, multi-stage and linked dual systems, thermal management, turbine geometry, twin scroll turbochargers and many VM case studies)
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with suppliers including Torotrak and Valeo
- Updated profiles of the major automotive turbocharger suppliers including their strategies and prospects
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- BorgWarner
- Bosch-Mahle
- Continental AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IHI/IHI Charging Systems International
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Forecasts - forced induction total
- E-charger only forecast
- Supercharger forecast
- Turbo and e-charger forecast
- Turbo and supercharger forecast
- Turbochargers forecast
- Markets
- Threats to turbocharger use
- Turbocharger supplier market shares
- Technologies
- Turbochargers or superchargers?
- Superchargers - how they work and in comparison to turbochargers
- Technical challenges according to Honeywell and BorgWarner
- Technical developments and innovation
- Bearings
- Development in materials - titanium and plastics
- Electrification
- Electronic controls
- Manifold-integrated turbochargers
- Multi-stage and linked dual turbochargers
- Thermal management issues
- Turbine geometry
- Twin-scroll turbochargers
- Watercooled aluminium turbocharger
- Archive
- BMW - Efficient Dynamics aided by turbocharging
- BMW's new 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine
- Cadillac ATS
- Combined supercharger and turbocharger applications
- Fiat's Multi-Air technology and engine downsizing strategy
- Ford's EcoBoost
- New Alfa turbocharged engine
- Recent turbocharged model launches
- The application of twin turbo technology in small engines
- Turbocharger on the V8 for the McLaren MP4-12C
- Turbochargers on CNG and eco-fuel engines
- Turbocharging contributes to emissions reduction across the Mercedes range
- Two-stage turbocharging - the BMW six-cylinder diesel
- Volkswagen-Audi
- The TFSI and TDI engine brands' - at the heart of the group's environmental strategy
- The TSI 1.4 litre engine - downsized, turbocharged, more powerful
- The Volkswagen EA888 engine - highlighting several improvements in turbocharger design
- Turbocharged diesel sports car application - the 2.0 litre TDI in the Audi TT
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/42mbnc/global_light?w=5
