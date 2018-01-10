Global Light Vehicle Turbochargers Market Report 2018-2032 with Exclusive Interviews with Suppliers Including Torotrak and Valeo

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE turbos sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global car turbocharger market study includes:

Automotive OE turbocharger fitment and market size data for the world's top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including materials, electronic controls, manifold integration, multi-stage and linked dual systems, thermal management, turbine geometry, twin scroll turbochargers and many VM case studies)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with suppliers including Torotrak and Valeo

Updated profiles of the major automotive turbocharger suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

BorgWarner



Bosch-Mahle



Continental AG



Honeywell International Inc.



IHI/IHI Charging Systems International



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Forecasts - forced induction total

E-charger only forecast



Supercharger forecast



Turbo and e-charger forecast



Turbo and supercharger forecast



Turbochargers forecast

Markets

Threats to turbocharger use



Turbocharger supplier market shares

Technologies

Turbochargers or superchargers?



Superchargers - how they work and in comparison to turbochargers





Technical challenges according to Honeywell and BorgWarner





Technical developments and innovation





Bearings







Development in materials - titanium and plastics







Electrification







Electronic controls







Manifold-integrated turbochargers







Multi-stage and linked dual turbochargers







Thermal management issues







Turbine geometry







Twin-scroll turbochargers







Watercooled aluminium turbocharger

Archive

BMW - Efficient Dynamics aided by turbocharging



BMW's new 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine



Cadillac ATS



Combined supercharger and turbocharger applications



Fiat's Multi-Air technology and engine downsizing strategy



Ford's EcoBoost



New Alfa turbocharged engine



Recent turbocharged model launches



The application of twin turbo technology in small engines



Turbocharger on the V8 for the McLaren MP4-12C



Turbochargers on CNG and eco-fuel engines



Turbocharging contributes to emissions reduction across the Mercedes range



Two-stage turbocharging - the BMW six-cylinder diesel



Volkswagen-Audi



The TFSI and TDI engine brands' - at the heart of the group's environmental strategy





The TSI 1.4 litre engine - downsized, turbocharged, more powerful





The Volkswagen EA888 engine - highlighting several improvements in turbocharger design





Turbocharged diesel sports car application - the 2.0 litre TDI in the Audi TT

