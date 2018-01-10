SDN Orchestration Market Worth 4,458.5 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "SDN Orchestration Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), End User (Cloud Service Providers, Telecom Service Providers), Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 214.7 Million in 2017 to USD 4,458.5 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 83.4% from 2017 to 2022.

The rising need for automation of networks and simplification of network infrastructures has increased the adoption of SDN orchestration solutions across the globe. Moreover, the rising demand for simplified SDN architecture, which is easy to manage with a reduced number of managed devices and an abstract complexity of the network topology, is also contributing to the growth of the SDN Orchestration Market across the globe.

Based on component, the solutions segment of the SDN Orchestration Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

Based on component, the solutions segment of the SDN Orchestration Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increasing focus of enterprises to handle high network traffic, provide a real-time view of various infrastructure elements, and avoid system failures. The services component segment of the SDN orchestration market has further been classified into integration & implementation, training & consulting, and others. The integration & implementation services component segment of the SDN Orchestration Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for SDN orchestration solutions and growing deployment and integration of SDN orchestration solutions with other business solutions.

Based on organization size, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment of the SDN Orchestration Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment of the SDN Orchestration Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to digital transformations taking place in small & medium-sized enterprises to automate various business processes to improve their operational efficiency and enhance customer experience.

The Asia Pacific SDN Orchestration Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific SDN Orchestration Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific SDN Orchestration Market can be attributed to the increased number of data centers in the Asia Pacific region. The SDN Orchestration Market in countries such as India, China, Russia, Australia, and Japan is expected to grow at significant rates during the forecast period.

Cisco Systems (US), Nokia (Finland), Ciena Corporation (US), Juniper Networks (US), Huawei (China), Netcracker (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), CENX (US), Virtela (US), QualiSystems (US), Anuta Networks (US), and Zymr (US), among others are the major players operating in SDN Orchestration Market.

