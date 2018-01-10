Quad Technologies, a visionary innovator in cell and gene therapy bioprocessing, today announced a collaboration with Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading provider of cutting-edge products and services for the biopharmaceutical industry. This partnership will enable worldwide availability of a magnetic bead-free T cell activation product built with Quad Technologies' patented QuickGel platform. According to Quad Technologies Co-Founder CEO Sean Kevlahan, this partnership promises to greatly expand the reach of the company's revolutionary product and support global cell therapy development and manufacturing.

"We are excited to work with such a respected global industry leader as Sartorius Stedim Biotech to bring the latest in innovative technologies and processes to the bioprocessing market," Kevlahan said. "By combining Sartorius' global reach with Quad Technologies' innovative people and products, we are going to expand the toolkit of cGMP reagents available to cell therapy developers and deliver greatly simplified cell therapy manufacturing workflows. This partnership benefits both companies while providing cell therapy developers around the world with a truly innovative cGMP product that does not contain magnetic beads.

The agreement marks Quad Technologies' first global partnership and signals an era of rapid growth for the innovative Massachusetts-based company.

Kevlahan sees this as a major step in his mission to offer every corner of the globe a full range of disruptive workflow solutions spanning the entire cell therapy manufacturing process. The exclusive deal covers a brand new QuickGel-based product that enables CD3 and CD28-mediated T cell activation, which is expected to begin shipping in 2018 in both in Research and cGMP grades.

Erika Trauzzi, Director of Sartorius' Regenerative Medicine Applications Unit, recognizes incorporation of the unique T cell activation technology as an attractive expansion of Sartorius' cell and gene therapy offering.

"Sartorius is pleased to add Quad Technology's unique T cell activation technology to our growing portfolios for cell and gene therapy bioprocessing," Trauzzi said." We anticipate a continued fruitful relationship with Quad Technologies, creating new product innovations for manufacturing these life-saving therapeutics."

"Thanks to this partnership, the future of cell and gene therapy looks brighter than ever," Kevlahan said.

About Quad Technologies

Woburn, Massachusetts-based Quad Technologies is a fast-growing life sciences company focused on transforming cell therapy workflows though our disruptive QuickGel platform. Our commitment is to providing best in class reagents and custom workflow solutions to support preclinical and clinical development of novel cell therapies. We accelerate development and commercialization of breakthrough therapies by providing our clients with innovative technologies, custom reagents and streamlined workflows for cell therapy bioprocessing. For more information, visit www.quadtechnologies.com.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

The Sartorius Group is a leading international pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment provider with two divisions: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products Services. Bioprocess Solutions with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers produce biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. Lab Products Services, with its premium laboratory instruments, consumables and services, concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality assurance at pharma and biopharma companies and on those of academic research institutes. Founded in 1870, the company earned sales revenue of more than 1.3 billion euros in 2016. More than 6,900 people work at the Group's 50 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe. For more information, visit www.sartorius.com.

