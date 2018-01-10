sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.01.2018 | 16:46
(2 Leser)
Global Light Vehicle HVAC Market 2018-2032 & Major Automotive HVAC Suppliers Including their Strategies and Prospects

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Light Vehicle HVAC Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive heating, ventilation and air-conditioning sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts out to 2032.


Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:


  • Automotive OE HVAC fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
  • A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including coverage of auto, multi-zone and standard systems, compact/hybrid/EV systems, compressor tech, control and user interface systems, refrigerant tech and fuel efficiency drives, hybrid and EV applications, fuel consumption reduction)
  • Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
  • Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Delphi, Valeo
  • Updated profiles of the major automotive HVAC suppliers including their strategies and prospects
  • Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • Pester analysis
  • Companies
    • Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC)
    • Calsonic Kansei Corporation
    • Delphi Automotive LLP
      • Product development
    • Denso Corporation
      • Emerging markets activity
    • Hanon Systems
      • Recent product development
    • Mahle GmbH
      • Joint ventures established to serve important markets
      • Product development
    • Valeo SA
      • Recent product development
    • Others
      • Brose
      • Eberspaecher Mikuni
      • Keihin
      • Preh Group
      • Sanden Automotive
      • Schaeffler
      • Yokohama Rubber
  • Forecasts
  • Markets
    • China
    • Europe
    • Japan
    • North America
  • Technologies
    • Automatic, standard and multi-zone air conditioning systems
    • Compact and hybrid/electric air conditioning systems
    • Compressor technology
    • Control systems and the user interface
    • Hybrid and electric vehicle manufacturers adopt similar approaches
    • Other
    • Refrigerant technology
      • HFO-1234yf - Suppliers
      • Honeywell and Dupont joint venture
      • R744 has implications for compressor technology
      • The US has legislation scheduled for 2017
    • Systems to reduce fuel consumption
  • Archive
    • MAHLE's protracted route to majority shareholding in Behr

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8hzhs5/global_light?w=5

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




