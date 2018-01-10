Global Light Vehicle HVAC Market 2018-2032 & Major Automotive HVAC Suppliers Including their Strategies and Prospects

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive heating, ventilation and air-conditioning sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts out to 2032.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Automotive OE HVAC fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including coverage of auto, multi-zone and standard systems, compact/hybrid/EV systems, compressor tech, control and user interface systems, refrigerant tech and fuel efficiency drives, hybrid and EV applications, fuel consumption reduction)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Delphi, Valeo

Updated profiles of the major automotive HVAC suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC)



Calsonic Kansei Corporation



Delphi Automotive LLP



Product development



Denso Corporation



Emerging markets activity



Hanon Systems



Recent product development



Mahle GmbH



Joint ventures established to serve important markets





Product development



Valeo SA



Recent product development



Others



Brose





Eberspaecher Mikuni





Keihin





Preh Group





Sanden Automotive





Schaeffler





Yokohama Rubber

Forecasts

Markets

China



Europe



Japan



North America

Technologies

Automatic, standard and multi-zone air conditioning systems



Compact and hybrid/electric air conditioning systems



Compressor technology



Control systems and the user interface



Hybrid and electric vehicle manufacturers adopt similar approaches



Other



Refrigerant technology



HFO-1234yf - Suppliers





Honeywell and Dupont joint venture





R744 has implications for compressor technology





The US has legislation scheduled for 2017



Systems to reduce fuel consumption

Archive

MAHLE's protracted route to majority shareholding in Behr

