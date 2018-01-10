Global Light Vehicle HVAC Market 2018-2032 & Major Automotive HVAC Suppliers Including their Strategies and Prospects

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Light Vehicle HVAC Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive heating, ventilation and air-conditioning sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts out to 2032.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- Automotive OE HVAC fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including coverage of auto, multi-zone and standard systems, compact/hybrid/EV systems, compressor tech, control and user interface systems, refrigerant tech and fuel efficiency drives, hybrid and EV applications, fuel consumption reduction)
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Delphi, Valeo
- Updated profiles of the major automotive HVAC suppliers including their strategies and prospects
- Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC)
- Calsonic Kansei Corporation
- Delphi Automotive LLP
- Product development
- Denso Corporation
- Emerging markets activity
- Hanon Systems
- Recent product development
- Mahle GmbH
- Joint ventures established to serve important markets
- Product development
- Valeo SA
- Recent product development
- Others
- Brose
- Eberspaecher Mikuni
- Keihin
- Preh Group
- Sanden Automotive
- Schaeffler
- Yokohama Rubber
- Forecasts
- Markets
- China
- Europe
- Japan
- North America
- Technologies
- Automatic, standard and multi-zone air conditioning systems
- Compact and hybrid/electric air conditioning systems
- Compressor technology
- Control systems and the user interface
- Hybrid and electric vehicle manufacturers adopt similar approaches
- Other
- Refrigerant technology
- HFO-1234yf - Suppliers
- Honeywell and Dupont joint venture
- R744 has implications for compressor technology
- The US has legislation scheduled for 2017
- Systems to reduce fuel consumption
- Archive
- MAHLE's protracted route to majority shareholding in Behr
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8hzhs5/global_light?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716