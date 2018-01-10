The "Human Augmentation in Healthcare: Bionics, Organ and Body Part Replacement, Exoskeletons, and Robotics 2018 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Human Augmentation represents mechanical and electronic additions to the human body to improve various body functions. In the healthcare sector, augmentation may include bionics, organ replacement, exoskeletons, and robotics to provide assistance to those that have physical impairments. The goals of augmentation are many and varied such as rehabilitation, elder care, work and lifestyle enablement.

In many cases, the goal is to replicate biological methods and systems found in nature via electrically or mechanically powered artificial devices. Examples range from artificial organ or body part replacement to exoskeleton suit or robotics. In the case of Collaborative Robots (Co-Bots), robotics is used in collaboration with a human being to enable functions that would otherwise be prohibitive due to physical limitations.

This Human Augmentation report addresses the market for Bionics, Organ Replacement, Exoskeletons, and Robotics in the healthcare sector including technology assessment, product and service review, application evaluation, industry impact assessment, and competitive analysis. The report includes detailed forecasts covering many aspects of human augmentation in healthcare for 2018 through 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 What is Bionics?

1.2 Bionics Products and Application Industry

1.3 Bionics Growth Driver

1.4 Bionics Market Limitations

1.5 Bionics Impact on Society

2 Bionics Technology and Market Development

2.1 Medical Bionics Products

2.2 Orthotics and Prosthetics

2.3 Artificial Organ

2.4 Powered Exoskeleton

2.5 Human Bionics

2.6 Mechanical vs. Electronics Bionics

2.7 Artificial Implants vs. Wearable Bionics

2.8 3D Printing and Bionics

2.9 Bionics and Artificial Intelligence

2.10 Nanotechnology and Bionics

2.11 Business Biomimetic

2.12 Cybernetic Organism

2.13 Bionics Industry Landscape

3 Bionics Market and Revenue Forecast

3.1 Combined Bionics Revenue 2018 2023

3.2 Bionics Revenue by Industry Vertical 2018 2023

3.3 Medical Bionics Revenue 2018 2023

3.4 Defense Exoskeleton Bionics Revenue 2018 2023

4 Company and Analysis

4.1 Abbott Laboratories

4.2 AbbVie Inc.

4.3 Abiomed

4.4 Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co. Ltd.

4.5 Baxter International

4.6 Zimmer Biomet Holdings

4.7 Boston Scientific Corporation

4.8 Cochlear Ltd.

4.9 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

4.10 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

4.11 LivaNova PLC

4.12 Medtronic plc

4.13 Orthofix Holdings Inc.

4.14 Otto Bock HealthCare GmBH

4.15 Retina Implant AG

4.16 Sonova Holding AG

4.17 Ossur Corporate

4.18 SynCardia Systems LLC

4.19 20 Knots Plus Ltd (20KTS+)

4.20 Bionic Power

4.21 ExoAtlet

4.22 Lockheed Martin Corporation

4.23 RB3D

4.24 Sarcos Corporation

4.25 Spring Active

4.26 SRI International

5 Conclusions and Market Outlook

5.1 Real Life Bionic Human

5.2 Human Assistance

5.3 Cloud Bionics

