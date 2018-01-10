

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the | |FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |1a. Identity of the issuer | | |or the underlying issuer of | | |existing shares to which |Intermediate Capital Group plc | |voting rights are | | |attached(ii): | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X'| |if appropriate) | +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |Non-UK issuer | | +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with | |an 'X') | +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments | X | +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |Other (please | | |specify)(iii): | | +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |Name |Aviva plc & its subsidiaries | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |City and country of | | |registered office (if |London, England | |applicable) | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ | |Registered Holder: | | | | | |Available Upon Request | | | 3,249* | | |Chase (GA Group) Nominees Limited | | | 5,445,250* | | |Chase Nominees | | |Limited | | | 22,194* | | | | | |HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited | | | | |Name |11,882,981* | | | | | |State Street Nominees Limited | | | 57,830* | | | | | |*denotes direct interest | | | | | |Chase Nominees Limited | | | 1,430,899 | | | | | |Vidacos Nominees Limited | | | 6,091,674 | | | | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |City and country of | | |registered office (if | | |applicable) | | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |5. Date on which the | | |threshold was crossed or |09/01/2018 | |reached(vi): | | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer |10/01/2018 | |notified (DD/MM/YYYY): | | +---------------------------+--------------------------------------------------+ |7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation | +---------------+----------+-------------+-------+-----------------------------+ | | % of | % of voting | | | | | voting | rights | Total | | | | rights | through |of both| | | | attached | financial | in % |Total number of voting rights| | |to shares | instruments |(8.A + |of issuer(vii) | | |(total of | (total of | 8.B) | | | | 8. A) | 8.B 1 + | | | | | | 8.B 2) | | | +---------------+----------+-------------+-------+-----------------------------+ |Resulting | | | | | |situation on | | | | | |the date on |8.59% |0.04% |8.63% |290,183,965 | |which threshold| | | | | |was crossed or | | | | | |reached | | | | | +---------------+----------+-------------+-------+-----------------------------+ |Position of | | | | | |previous | | | | | |notification |8.46% |0.17% |8.63% | | |(if | | | | | |applicable) | | | | | +---------------+----------+-------------+-------+-----------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the | |threshold was crossed or reached(viii) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +--------------+------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |Class/type of |Number of voting rights(ix) |% of voting rights | |shares +---------------+ +-----------------+--------------+ |ISIN code (if | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |possible) | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | | | Directive | Directive | Directive | Directive | | | 2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) | | | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | +--------------+---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ |Ordinary | | | | | |Shares | | | | | | |17,411,504 |7,522,573 |6.00% |2.59% | | | | | | | |GB00BYT1DJ19 | | | | | +--------------+---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. A | 24,934,077 | 8.59% | +--------------+------------------------------+--------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive | |2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) | +--------------+----------+-------------+-----------------------+--------------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ |Number of voting rights| | |financial |Expiration|Conversion |that may be acquired if|% of voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period(xi) |the instrument is |rights | | | | |exercised/converted. | | +--------------+----------+-------------+-----------------------+--------------+ |RIGHT TO | | |103,610* | | |RECALL LOANED |N/A |N/A | |0.04% | |SHARES | | |* DIRECT INTEREST | | +--------------+----------+-------------+-----------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+----------+-------------+-----------------------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. B|103,610 |0.04% | |1 | | | +-------------+-----------------------+--------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. | |13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ | |Number | | |financial |Expiration |Conversion |Physical or cash|of |% of voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period (xi) |settlement(xii) |voting |rights | | | | | |rights | | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ | | | | | | | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ | | | | | | | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 | | | +----------------+-------+--------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification | |obligation (please mark the | |applicable box with an 'X') | +-------------------------------------------------------------+----------------+ |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not| | |control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or | | |indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) | | +-------------------------------------------------------------+----------------+ |Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the | | |voting rights and/or the | | |financial instruments are effectively held starting with the | X | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv | | |)(please add additional rows as necessary) | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------++----------------+ | |% of voting rights|% of voting rights |Total of both if | | |if it equals or is| through financial | it equals or is | | Name(xv) | higher than the | instruments if it | higher than the | | | notifiable |equals or is higher| notifiable | | | threshold |than the notifiable| threshold | | | | threshold | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |Aviva plc |8.59% | |8.63% | | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |Aviva Group Holdings |8.59% | |8.63% | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |Aviva Investors |8.59% | |8.63% | |Holdings Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |Aviva Investors | | |8.63% | |Global Services |8.59% | | | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |Aviva plc |8.59% | |8.63% | | | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |Aviva Group Holdings |8.59% | |8.63% | |Limited | | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+ |Friends Provident | | | | |International Limited| | | | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------+-----------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |Name of the proxy holder |See Section 4 | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |The number and % of voting rights held | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ |The date until which the voting rights | | |will be held | | +----------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |11. Additional information(xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |This notification is prompted by a 5% to 6% Change at Direct Interest Level | |(Box 8A) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------+------------------+ | Place of completion | Norwich, England | +---------------------+------------------+ | Date of completion | 10 January 2018 | +---------------------+------------------+



