The European Subsea Cables Association (ESCA), the European trade association for submarine power and telecommunications cables announces that its next bi-annual Plenary will be held 28th February/1st March 2018 at the Radisson Blu Hannover Hotel, Expo Plaza 5, 30539 Hannover, Germany.

The bi-annual ESCA Plenary session provides members with the opportunity to listen to speaker presentations on current industry affairs and items of interest on the Subsea Cable Sector from, but not limited to, an operational, environmental and legislatory perspective. The evening dinner also provides the opportunity for networking with colleagues and invited guests.

To this end ESCA now seeks abstracts on related topics, noting final papers must be technically correct and should be of interest to ESCA Members that will be attending the Plenary.

Over 60 delegates from the ESCA membership; submarine cable system owners, maintenance authorities, system manufacturers, cable ship operators, consultants and submarine cable route survey companies from many different countries, will discuss and exchange technical, legal and environmental information affecting the industry.

Further information on abstract submission guidelines and timescales and on the work of ESCA, including membership, can be found on the ESCA website.

About ESCA

The European Subsea Cables Association is a forum of over 60 national and international companies which own, operate or service submarine cables in European and surrounding waters. The principal goal of the ESCA is the promotion of marine safety and the safeguarding of submarine cables from man-made and natural hazards.

Serving as a vehicle for the exchange of technical and legal information pertaining to submarine systems without compromising the commercial and market aims of individual companies. Liaising with all relevant parties affected by the installation and operation of submarine cables in European and surrounding waters and funding of projects which are agreed to be beneficial for the protection of submarine cable systems and participation in relevant industry expositions, meetings and technical conferences.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180110005817/en/

Contacts:

ESCA Chairman

Peter Jamieson

chairman@escaeu.org

or

ESCA Secretary

Clive Spencer

secretary@escaeu.org

+44 7789 178919