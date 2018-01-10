Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS switches TV broadcasting into Ultra HD format 2018-01-10 / 16:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MTS has just become the first Russian telecom operator to fully implement Ultra HD (4K) broadcasting on all of its TV platforms. In early 2017, we introduced Ultra HD technology to satellite customers. We are now launching 4K interactive TV technology, for all our cable customers, including GPON users. MTS teamed-up with the Chinese manufacturer ZTE to provide best-in-class cable network equipment for our subscribers. ZTE will supply UltraHD set-top boxes with enhanced functionality, including a built-in Wi-Fi-module, Bluetooth-remote control as well as support for HDR10 and HLG technologies . These interactive set-top boxes will be available to our subscribers from April 2018, to coincide with the eve of the World Cup. The new interactive broadcasting format gives impetus to the development of the Russian TV market as a whole, stimulating customer demand and opening new enhanced opportunities for owners of high-quality content. We expect that the World Cup 2018 will become a catalyst for the development of high-definition broadcasting and increased creation of high-quality TV content for the Russian audiences. We intend to use a single platform with Ultra HD broadcasting support to increase our presence in the premium segment and primarily for corporate clients. We expect the the UltraHD set-top boxes to be particularly attractive to the Hotel/Restaurant/Café segment organizations, who will be screening the games from the forthcoming World Cup 2018 for their clientele. 2018-01-10 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 644301 2018-01-10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2018 10:30 ET (15:30 GMT)