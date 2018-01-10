Global Autonomous Light Vehicle Market Review and Forecasts 2018-2032: Technology (Levels 1-5 as Defined by the SAE) Fitment and Market Size Data for the Top 14 Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Autonomous Light Vehicle Market Review and Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the emerging autonomous light vehicle sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global safety market study includes:
- Autonomous vehicle technology (Levels 1-5 as defined by the SAE) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends that are propelling the autonomous light vehicle sector to the forefront of the automotive industry's thinking
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers and OEMs covering their views of autonomous and future mobility. Companies interviewed include Valeo, Honeywell, Stahl, Ford, Bosch, Hella, BMW and Panasonic
- Review of the major autonomous technology suppliers including their strategies and prospects for future safety developments
- Review of the major OEMs and the steps they have taken to bring autonomous light vehicles to market
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Autonomous vehicles - as defined by the SAE
- Governmental role
- Federal legislation adopted in the US to support autonomous vehicles
- Legislation changes required in Europe
- NHTSA looking to remove barriers
- Issues versus benefits
- ADAS: Where are we now?
- Mobility services
- OEM viewpoints
- Audi - autonomous car development
- BMW - autonomous car development
- FCA - autonomous car development
- Ford - autonomous car development
- GM - autonomous car development
- Honda - autonomous car development
- Hyundai-Kia - autonomous car development
- Mazda - autonomous car development
- Mercedes-Benz - autonomous car development
- PSA - autonomous car development
- Renault-Nissan - autonomous car development
- Tesla - autonomous car development
- Toyota - autonomous car development
- Volvo - autonomous car development
- VW - autonomous car development
- Supplier developments
- Aptiv PLC
- Bosch
- Continental
- Denso Corporation
- Magna International Inc.
- Visteon
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Technologies
- Cockpits and displays
- Seating
- Sensors
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Blind spot detection systems
- Lane departure warning systems
- Parking assistance systems
- Radar and camera sensors
- Aptiv's RACam
- Banner Engineering's solutions
- Bosch's solutions
- Denso Ten's solution
- Denso's solutions
- GM's solutions
- Honda's solutions
- OmniVision Technologies' solution
- Sony's CMOS image sensor for automotive cameras
- TRW's solutions
- Valeo's driver assistance for electric vehicles
- Steering systems
- Suspension systems
- Vehicle concepts
- Chrysler
- Hyundai
- NEVS
- Rinspeed
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
- Vehicle interiors
- Automaker views
- Suppliers' views
- Vehicle market forecasts
- Autonomous driving initiatives by country
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k79scr/global_autonomous?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716