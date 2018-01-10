Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market Estimated to Reach US$ 12.98 Bn by 2025: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market (Technology: Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition, Chemical Vapor Deposition, and Other Technologies; End User: Automotive, Aviation, Chemical Equipment, Medical, and Other End-users) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecasts, 2017-2025."According to the report, the global high performance ceramic coatings market was valued at US$ 7,119.3 Mn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 12,980.4 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2017 and 2025.

High performance ceramic coatings constitute a group of materials with diverse compositions and properties. They are generally employed for wear resistant, corrosion resistant and high temperature resistant applications. Adoption of high performance ceramic coating such as thermal barrier coating is rising in automotive applications. Insulation using high performance ceramic coatings shorten the ignition delay period and thus lowers the fuel consumption and reduces the heat loss. Commonly used high performance ceramic coatings materials include zirconates, yttria stabilized zirconia, mullite, and alumina. Recent studies in improving the efficiency of gas turbine engines for aerospace applications reveal the need for the high performance materials that are able to withstand high combustion temperatures. High performance ceramic coatings employed in aircraft engines significantly increase efficiency & fuel economy and reduce emissions.

Get a PDF Brochure for this Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37931

Rapid expansion in the automotive and aerospace industry is the key market driver of global high performance ceramic coatings market. These coatings are specifically designed to reduce heat loss from engine exhaust system components such as valves, pistons, cylinders, exhaust manifolds, turbocharger casings, exhaust headers, down pipes, and tail pipes. High performance ceramic coatings are generally utilized to protect metal and alloy parts from both melting and thermal cycling in aviation turbines. Recent advancements made in the material science and technology is likely to fuel the expansion of global high performance ceramic coatings market. However, high cost associated with the formulations and technologies, coupled with lack of skilled labor are likely to act as restraint during the forecast period

Global high performance ceramic coatings market has been segmented in terms of technology, end user and geography. End user segment has been categorized into automotive, aviation, chemical equipment, medical and others. The technology segmentation covers thermal spray, physical vapor deposition and chemical vapor deposition and others.

Request a Custom Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=37931

The regional analysis of global high performance ceramic coatings market includes the current and forecast consumption of high performance ceramic coatings in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Lucrative market opportunities provided by the automotive and aerospace industries propel the high performance ceramic coatings market in the North America region. The attractive aerospace industry in North America is likely to provide manufacturers in the region with immense growth opportunities in the near future. Automobile manufacturers operate more than 300 vehicle assembly and production plants across Europe. The automotive industry in China has been considered highly productive in the world and this is anticipated to fuel the expansion of high performance ceramic coatings market in the Asia Pacific region. The automotive industry in Latin America has been expanding significantly due to the rise in vehicle production with significant contribution from Mexico and Brazil. The high performance ceramic coatings market In Middle East & Africa, is in the initial stages of growth. However, recent advancements in technology and progress made in the automotive and aviation sector are anticipated to drive the high performance ceramic coatings market

Key players profiled in the report include Aremco Products Inc, Ceramic Polymer GmbH, Bodycote Plc, Saint Gobain S.A and Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc

Purchase this Premium Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=37931<ype=S

The global high performance ceramic coatings market has been segmented as follows:

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market - Technology Analysis

Thermal Spray

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Others

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market - End User Analysis

Automotive

Aviation

Chemical Equipment

Medical

Others

PopularResearch Reportsby TMR:

Bleaching Agent Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bleaching-agent-market.html

Formaldehyde Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/formaldehyde-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY- 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA- Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

ResearchBlog:https://cmfenews.com/



