The Democratic Republic of Congo has taken the first steps towards hiking taxes on cobalt exports by more than double, a move that could potentially increase the cost of a key material used in electric car batteries. The DRC, responsible for two-thirds of the world's cobalt supply, is proposing a potential increase in the royalty percentage miners of the substance had been required to pay from 2% to 5% if it chose to categorise cobalt as a "strategic substance". Mines minister Martin Kabwelulu ...

