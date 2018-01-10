Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal automotive stamped components marketreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180110005834/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive stamped components market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The market is highly fragmented, and the key players face intense competition in the global automotive stamped components. EMEA accounts for most of the automakers. Around 635 stamping lines across the globe are owned by the top 14 automakers. During 2016, the passenger cars segment accounted for the major shares of the automotive stamped components market. Factors such as the high preference for passenger cars in APAC and the stringent emission regulations will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

According to Ganesh Subramaniam, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research, "The trend of outsourcing the stamping process by the automakers, because of advancements in the stamping process and the high cost associated with stamping lines, is currently shifting the market dynamics."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Gestamp

The main auto parts manufactured by the company are steel products that can be integrated into the interiors or exteriors of the vehicle. These products are divided into three main categories BIW, chassis, and mechanisms (Edscha). BIW encompasses large component parts, assemblies, and high-quality surfaces that are used to create the visible exterior skin of a vehicle. Chassis comprises the bottom part of the vehicle that links the body and the powertrain and carries the load of the vehicle. Mechanisms products include parts like the hood, side and rear doors and lift-gates, as well as pedal systems and hand brakes that enable the user to open and shut the vehicle.

Trans-Matic

The company caters to several markets such as automotive; lock and builder hardware; plumbing; heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC); and lawn equipment. In the automotive segment, the company has the following product line: airbags, brakes, cooling systems, emission control, fuel delivery, lighting, motors, sensors, and power outlets.

Lindy Manufacturing

The company manufactures metal stamping machined parts, precision metal stamping, progressive stamping dies, custom stamped metal parts, and assemblies. Material stampings services that the company offers are metal stamping, stainless steel stamping, precision stamping, aluminum stamping, brass stampings, galvanized steel stamping, bronze stamping, copper stamping, iron stamping, zinc plated, and chrome plated stamping. The company focuses on manufacturing products like blanks, bearings, stamped parts, brackets, and several other small and critical components.

Batesville Tool Die

The company is the global supplier of precision stamping components. It caters to major industries like automobile, appliances, and other heavy industries. It provides the following metal stamping services: tool die, metal stamping, and assembly.

All-New Stamping

The company offers high-quality precision stamped components. It has expertise in designing, material selection, and manufacturing. It mainly serves the aerospace and medical industries. The company manufactures components for other industries such as the automotive, electronics, marine, recreational, music, and energy industries.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Radiator Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Supercharger Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180110005834/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com