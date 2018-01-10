Global Athleisurewear Market Review 2017: Is This New Craze A Fad or Here to Stay

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global athleisurewear market is seen by many to be at a tipping point. Is it here to stay or will it just end up as yet another fashion fad?
The fundamental premise of this report is that athleisurewear is worn for the purpose of the experience, not as a product only. Consequently, although there are market estimates using the publisher's typical methods, they are based on what the garment is to be worn for, rather than what the garment actually is.
The report concentrates on activities that the consumers of athleisurewear participate in to undertake the experience. The report suggests that organisers of experiences are not good at selling merchandise as an add-on, and often are not set up to do so. They are missing out on a commercial opportunity, and are allowing organised retail to dominate this clothing sector.
General purpose physical (bricks and mortar shops) retailers are not attracting athleisurewear purchasers. They see them as too bland and ordinary. Specialist sports physical (bricks and mortar shops) retailers are attracting athleisurewear consumers through a mix of sports brand power and reasonable pricing. Both general purpose catalogues/internet sites and athleisure specialist catalogues/internet sites appear to be gaining market share.
Estimating the global athleisure clothing market; In order to estimate market size for athleisurewear, there are three dimensions involved; garments, activities and method of purchase. Think of this as a cube of data. The cube can be sliced and diced in a variety of ways, but in order to drill down to specific athleisure garments bought to be worn for an activity, the whole clothing world has to be sub-divided, then sub-divided again, and then yet again.
The report looks at population and exercise participation. We estimated the percentage and volume of adults in selected North American and European countries who are:
- Taking exercise of some sort
- In organised sports activities
- Members of a health club, gym or fitness centre
- Involved in athleisure activities
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Athleisurewear explained
Athleisurewear from a creative marketing perspective
Athleisure activities
Where and how athleisurewear is sold
Chapter 2: The global sports apparel market
The global clothing market at retail prices
Selected country apparel markets at retail prices
How to get from global sports apparel to the global athleisurewear market
Chapter 3 Population and exercise participation
Population in selected countries
Exercise participation in selected countries
World adult exercise participation
Caveat on exercise participation numbers
Chapter 4: Athleisurewear average garment prices
UK pricing
US pricing
China pricing
Chapter 5: Athleisurewear consumption estimates by product
Garment categories, and activity purpose for which worn
Use of the offer made in catalogues and online
Chapter 6: Athleisurewear unit estimates by activity
Activities for which used
Activities and garment requirements
Chapter 7: Athleisurewear unit estimates by method of purchase
Chapter 8: Athleisurewear market value estimates
Exercise analysis in the US
US, European and UK fitness participation levels
Rest of world fitness participation levels
just-style's athleisurewear market value estimates
Chapter 9: The fashion magazines, celebrity and blogger factor
Athleisure endorsements from celebrities
Celebrities as designers
Chapter 10: Brands and own labels
Alexander Wang and Adidas, the giant sports brands
Yoga
Accessible luxury
Not so accessible luxury
China, meditation and athleisurewear
Chapter 11: Athleisure: just a trend, or an irreversible change to wearing habits?
