Global Athleisurewear Market Review 2017: Is This New Craze A Fad or Here to Stay

The "Global Market Review of Athleisurewear: A Fad or Here to Stay?" report

The global athleisurewear market is seen by many to be at a tipping point. Is it here to stay or will it just end up as yet another fashion fad?

The fundamental premise of this report is that athleisurewear is worn for the purpose of the experience, not as a product only. Consequently, although there are market estimates using the publisher's typical methods, they are based on what the garment is to be worn for, rather than what the garment actually is.

The report concentrates on activities that the consumers of athleisurewear participate in to undertake the experience. The report suggests that organisers of experiences are not good at selling merchandise as an add-on, and often are not set up to do so. They are missing out on a commercial opportunity, and are allowing organised retail to dominate this clothing sector.

General purpose physical (bricks and mortar shops) retailers are not attracting athleisurewear purchasers. They see them as too bland and ordinary. Specialist sports physical (bricks and mortar shops) retailers are attracting athleisurewear consumers through a mix of sports brand power and reasonable pricing. Both general purpose catalogues/internet sites and athleisure specialist catalogues/internet sites appear to be gaining market share.

Estimating the global athleisure clothing market; In order to estimate market size for athleisurewear, there are three dimensions involved; garments, activities and method of purchase. Think of this as a cube of data. The cube can be sliced and diced in a variety of ways, but in order to drill down to specific athleisure garments bought to be worn for an activity, the whole clothing world has to be sub-divided, then sub-divided again, and then yet again.

The report looks at population and exercise participation. We estimated the percentage and volume of adults in selected North American and European countries who are:

Taking exercise of some sort

In organised sports activities

Members of a health club, gym or fitness centre

Involved in athleisure activities

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Athleisurewear explained

Athleisurewear from a creative marketing perspective

Athleisure activities

Where and how athleisurewear is sold

Chapter 2: The global sports apparel market

The global clothing market at retail prices

Selected country apparel markets at retail prices

How to get from global sports apparel to the global athleisurewear market

Chapter 3 Population and exercise participation

Population in selected countries

Exercise participation in selected countries

World adult exercise participation

Caveat on exercise participation numbers

Chapter 4: Athleisurewear average garment prices

UK pricing

US pricing

China pricing

Chapter 5: Athleisurewear consumption estimates by product

Garment categories, and activity purpose for which worn

Use of the offer made in catalogues and online

Chapter 6: Athleisurewear unit estimates by activity

Activities for which used

Activities and garment requirements

Chapter 7: Athleisurewear unit estimates by method of purchase

Chapter 8: Athleisurewear market value estimates

Exercise analysis in the US

US, European and UK fitness participation levels

Rest of world fitness participation levels

just-style's athleisurewear market value estimates

Chapter 9: The fashion magazines, celebrity and blogger factor

Athleisure endorsements from celebrities

Celebrities as designers

Chapter 10: Brands and own labels

Alexander Wang and Adidas, the giant sports brands

Yoga

Accessible luxury

Not so accessible luxury

China, meditation and athleisurewear

Chapter 11: Athleisure: just a trend, or an irreversible change to wearing habits?



Companies Mentioned



Adidas

Alexander Wang

