New range features the brand's most protective case ever.

Tech21 today announced three brand new protective cases for Apple X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at Showstoppers, CES 2018.

The new range brings several innovations to the brand's already strong iPhone protection line-up. Including a limited edition Chinese New Year case designed in collaboration with cut paper artist Bovey Lee, a premium vegan leather case and the Evo Max, the brand's most protective case ever, which offers a scientifically proven 14ft of drop protection.

As with all tech21's products, these innovative new cases have been rigorously tested to ensure they have no impact on signal quality or wireless charging and are scientifically proven to protect smartphone devices drop after drop.

Tech21 allowed attendees to get an exclusive preview of the new range at the Showstoppers event held at the Wynn Hotel on the first day of CES 2018. The event also allowed attendees to get up close and personal with tech21 through a virtual reality experience and a unique drop reaction game.

"CES is the global stage for innovation, so it was a natural fit to launch these new products at the show and further strengthen our already impressive iPhone lineup" said Colin Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of tech21. "We understand the value users place on their smartphones and they deserve the latest innovation to ensure their devices are protected, drop after drop."

The new range of cases for Apple iPhone 8iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X includes:

Pure Clear Chinese New Year Edition. This limited-edition case has been designed by Bovey Lee, a Hong Kong-born cut paper artist based in California, in celebration of Chinese New Year. The artwork featured is a contemporary interpretation of the powerful dragon form and takes you on a journey of discovery telling the story of China's transformation over the years. With 6.6ft drop protection, the case also contains a two-layer protection system and Bulletshield technology, along with an anti-yellowing and durable scratch-resistant finish. Available on tech21.com and on the Apple online store.

Evo Luxe Protection meets vegan leather. Crafted from premium vegan leather and with 12ft drop protection, the ultra-thin Evo Luxe is scientifically proven to provide maximum protection whilst adding a touch of luxury to your smartphone. The case features three layers, patented ribs and FlexShock technology to ensure iPhone 8 and iPhone X are protected, drop after drop. Available for purchase in April 2018.

Evo Max Maximum protection. Drop after drop. With 14ft of scientifically proven drop protection, this case is tech21's most protective yet. It utilises an innovative combination of a polycarbonate shell, three-layer system, patented ribs and FlexShock technology to deliver the ultimate in slim, lightweight drop protection.

The case also features refined, contrasting textures, giving users a tactile experience and making it easier for users to grip their phone. Available for purchase in April 2018.

About tech21

Since 2005, tech21 has been developing the most advanced, scientifically proven cases and screen shields for mobile, tablet and laptop devices worldwide. tech21 combines science, engineering and British design to create products that address three core consumer benefits: style, protection and performance. As the brand evolves to continue meeting the needs of its consumers, tech21 has developed the most advanced impact protection material on the market FlexShock. The ultra-thin and lightweight material absorbs and dissipates force and can withstand drops of up to 14 feet. In addition, tech21 puts all its products through a rigorous testing program, and in an industry first has partnered with the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) to develop its testing methodology. This ensures that the tests tech21 products have to pass are overseen by independent experts. Tech21 is the number one phone protection brand in the UK and number two in the US. For more information, visit tech21.com.

As the national measurement standards laboratory for the UK and globally recognized as the leader in its field the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) is at the forefront of testing methodology. Working in partnership with NPL, tech21 has built cutting edge equipment, a unique testing methodology and formed a team of highly skilled scientists to deliver a more advanced testing proposition in a new R&D facility.

