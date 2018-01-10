Global Light Vehicle Fuel Tanks and Delivery Systems Market 2018-2032: Plastic, Steel, Tanks for LPG/CNG Fuel Fitment and Market Size Data for the Top 14 Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Light Vehicle Fuel Tanks and Delivery Systems Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE fuel tanks sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- Automotive OE fuel tank systems (plastic, steel, tanks for LPG/CNG fuel) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including PZEV, urea, lightweighting, brushless fuel pumps, evaporative emissions systems, electronic returnless systems, mis-fuelling solutions, blow moulding, coatings, biofuels)
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Continental, TI Automotive, SASFT, PlasFuelSys and Magna Steyr
- Updated profiles of the major automotive fuel tank system suppliers including their strategies and prospects
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Companies
- Auto Inergy
- Fuel System Solutions
- Kautex Textron GmbH & Co KG
- Magna International Inc.
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
- Martinrea International Inc.
- TI Automotive Ltd.
- Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
- YAPP Automotive Parts Co Ltd
- Others
- Continental AG
- Futaba Industrial
- Imperial Group
- Kongsberg Automotive
- Westport Fuel Systems
- Forecasts
- LPG/CNG additional gas tanks
- Plastic fuel tanks
- Steel fuel tanks
- Glossary
- Markets
- Emerging markets
- Market shares
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Western Europe
- Regulatory drivers and legislative framework
- Technologies
- Biofuels
- Biodiesel
- Ethanol
- Fuel system technologies
- Bosch
- Capless fuel filler assembly
- Chevrolet Cruze
- Continental
- Delphi
- Federal Mogul
- Mis-fuelling
- TI Automotive
- Fuel tanks
- CNG tanks
- Cryogenic fuel tanks
- LPG tanks
- Plastic tanks
- Steel tanks
- Urea tanks
- New materials
- Zircotec's thermal barrier ceramic coating
- Archive
- Benteler AG
- Kautex's solution
- Other
- Visteon Corporation
