C4ISR Market Worth 119.39 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "C4ISR Market by Application (Communication, Command & Control, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, and Electronic Warfare), Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne, and Space), Solution, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) market was estimated at USD 100.25 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 119.39 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.56% from 2017 to 2022. Increased requirement for Situational Awareness (SA) in military operations and rising use of geospatial intelligence are among the factors driving the growth of the C4ISR market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 102 market data Tables and51 Figures spread through 196 Pages and in-depth TOC on"C4ISR Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/c4isr-market-1315.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Land segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The land platform segment is projected to have the highest market share of the C4ISR market, by platform. C4ISR systems for land forces include air defense systems, communication systems, and electronic warfare systems for force protection. Land-based systems integrate and interact with airborne and naval systems, which provide new possibilities to enhance tactical capabilities. All major companies are strongly focusing on the communications part of C4ISR programs, particularly for land applications. Communication enables interconnection of various soldier systems to battle management systems and facilitates transmission of data and images by wireless and wired communication systems.

The electronic warfare segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The electronic warfare segment of the C4ISR market, by application is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Electronic warfare systems are used for various electronic attack, electronic support, and electronic defense missions. Electronic warfare systems provide the capability to operate in hostile environments by securing various air defense systems. The electronic warfare segment is expected to witness significant growth in the near future owing to the various advancements in electronic warfare systems.

Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=1315

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the C4ISR market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities in the next few years. The increase in defense spending among countries in the Asia Pacific region has increased opportunities for C4ISR applications. The rise in conflicts among neighboring countries in the Asia Pacific region and the threats from growing terrorism in the region are driving this market in the Asia Pacific region. With geopolitical tensions in South China Sea and border issues in multiple countries, procurement of C4ISR systems will increase across the region.

Inquiry Before Buy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=1315

Key players profiled in the C4ISR market report include Lockheed Martin (US), Raytheon (US), Rockwell Collins (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), Leonardo (Italy), Elbit Systems (Israel), and Northrop Grumman (US), among others.

Browse Related Reports

Electronic Warfare (EW) Market by Category (ES, SIGINT, ELINT, COMINT, EA, Jamming, Deception, EP), Product (Directed Energy, Jammers, Radar Warning Reciever, DIRCM, Antennas, Decoy), Platform, Technology, Portable, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electronic-warfare-market-1301.html

Airborne LiDAR Market by Solution (System & Services), Type (Topographic & Bathymetric (System & Services)), Platform (Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft & UAVs) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/airborne-lidar-market-171546900.html

Subscribe Reports from Aerospace & Defence Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets