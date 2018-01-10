

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A federal judge in California has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's efforts to rescind protections for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.



U.S. District Court judge William Alsup ruled Tuesday evening that the administration's decision to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was 'arbitrary' and 'capricious.'



The ruling requires the administration to resume accepting renewal applications for the DACA program, although it does not extend to new applications.



Alsup argued the administration did not provide proof that it considered the impact the rescission of the program would have on the 'lives of DACA recipients, let alone their families, employers and employees, schools and communities.'



White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders described the ruling as 'outrageous,' noting it came the same day Trump held a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss immigration reform.



'An issue of this magnitude must go through the normal legislative process,' Sanders said. 'President Trump is committed to the rule of law, and will work with members of both parties to reach a permanent solution that corrects the unconstitutional actions taken by the last administration.'



Trump was also critical of the ruling in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, claiming it shows 'how broken and unfair our Court System is.'



A statement from Justice Department spokesman Devin O'Malley indicated the administration would continue to defend its decision to rescind DACA.



The president rescinded the DACA program in September with a six-month delay, setting up a March 5th deadline for lawmakers to reach an agreement on protections for the illegal immigrants known as Dreamers.



Alsup's ruling could impact negotiations about protections for Dreamers, which have been hampering efforts to reach a long-term spending deal needed to avoid a government shutdown.



Trump has demand that legislation providing protections for Dreamers include funding for his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border while also ending chain migration and the visa lottery system.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX