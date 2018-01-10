Global Programmable Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2017-2022: IoT Scalability will be Dependent Upon Business Scalability, which will Fully Depend Upon IoT Programmability

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Programmable Internet of Things (IoT): Market for IoT SDK, API, GUI, Platforms, and Open Source Software 2017 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Programming the Internet of Things (IoT) will entail a variety of resources and tools including Software Development Kits (SDK), Application Programming Interfaces (API), Graphical User Interfaces (GUI), IoT Platforms for Application Enablement (Development and Onboarding), and Open Source Software. The long-term success of IoT will depend on the extent to which these tools may be leveraged by third-party software companies in an open development environment.
This research assesses the market challenges and opportunities associated with development and support of IoT APIs. The report evaluates leading companies, solutions, technologies, and use cases. The report also analyzes the role of IoT APIs in support of key functional components of the IoT Ecosystem including Identity Management, Mediation, and other operational support functions.
This research also evaluates the IoT Platform marketplace including companies, solutions, market outlook, and specific opportunities where there are unmet market needs. The research assesses the technologies supporting IoT Platforms as well as required future functionality to facilitate market growth and sustainability.
This research also evaluates the IoT app and service ecosystem including major players, market outlook, and opportunities. This research also assesses the growth factors and related technologies including Integrated Development Platform (IDP), Real Time Operating System (RTOS), QA Testing, Open Source and Commercial IoT OS, and overall IoT app and service deployment considerations. The report also analyzes important companies and solutions as well as products, apps, and services in each segment.
Target Audience:
- API providers
- IoT service providers
- Application developers
- Network service operators
- Wireless device manufacturers
- Systems integration companies
- Telecom and IT infrastructure suppliers
Key Topics Covered:
IoT API Use Cases, Solutions, Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
1 Executive Summary
2 API Management
3 API Management Tool Providers and Solutions
4 IoT API Market Drivers
5 Monetizing IoT APIs
6 IoT API Forecasts 2017 - 2022
7 Conclusions and Recommendations
8 Appendix
IoT Application and Services Development Market 2017 - 2022
1 Introduction
2 IoT Operating Systems
3 IoT Application Development and Deployment
4 IoT Testing Services
5 Market Forecast 2017 - 2022
6 Company Analysis
7 Conclusions and Recommendations
8 Appendix: IoT Simulations Marketplace
IoT Market by Infrastructure (Platforms, Hardware, and Software), Applications in Industry Verticals, Devices, and Sensors 2017 - 2022
1 Introduction
2 IoT Market Progress and Impact Analysis
3 IoT Market and Ecosystem Analysis
4 IoT Market Forecasts 2017 - 2022
5 Global IoT Market Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mpjn76/global?w=5
