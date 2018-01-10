

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Google reportedly plans to open another operations center in Chicago, which will lead to thousands of jobs openings in the city.



According to a report by Greg Hinz of Crain's, Google is planning to develop a new operations center off the west coast that could be bring up to 5,000 jobs.



Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel confirmed the city is in talks with Google during a ground breaking for a South Side residential development on Tuesday.



Other cities such as Boston, Dallas, and Atlanta are also reportedly under consideration.



