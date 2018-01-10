Article L.233-8 II of the French Code of Commerce

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Financial Markets Authority

(AMF Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Regulatory News:

SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS (Paris:SAFOR) (Euronext: FR0012452746 SAFOR), a company developing and marketing an innovative range of sterile implants combined with their single-use surgical instruments, releases its full-year report on the liquidity contract signed with Invest Securities.

The liquidity account had the following holdings as of December 31, 2017:

70,349 shares

€14,428.39

For the prior period (June 30, 2017), the corresponding figures were:

59,222 shares

€19,684.29

Next publication: Full-year 2017 revenues, Monday, January 15, 2018(after the market closes)

About Safe Orthopaedics:

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company that develops and markets an innovative range of sterile implants and associated single-use surgical instruments, with the aim of facilitating safer, optimized and lower-cost spinal surgery. By avoiding the reuse of surgical instruments, Safe Orthopaedics reduces the risk of infection, avoids the cumbersome and unreliable logistics of instrument sterilization, and limits hospital costs. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpine Kits are CE-marked and FDA cleared; they are already being marketed in 16 countries, in Europe and the United States. The company is based at Eragny-sur-Oise (France), and has 33 employees and a US subsidiary.

For more information, visit: www.SafeOrtho.com

