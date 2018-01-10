Distributed Manufacturing Revolution: Convergence of 3D Printing, Cloud Robotics, IoT, Teleoperation, and Virtual Twinning 2017-2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Distributed Manufacturing Revolution: Convergence of 3D Printing, Cloud Robotics, IoT, Teleoperation, and Virtual Twinning" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Manufacturing is evolving at a rapid rate due to the convergence of 3D Printing, Cloud Robotics, IoT, Teleoperation, and Virtual Twinning. While each of these technologies alone are transformative as silos, solutions involving the best aspects of each will bring distributed manufacturing to an entirely new level. The fabrication, integration, and control of virtually any product is becoming both digitized as well as under virtual and remote control. Furthermore, on-demand availablility of both manufacturing resources and asset control will greatly democratize manufacturing.



This research examines the 3D market from multiple facets including hardware manufacturers, service providers, application providers, software providers, raw material providers, and communities. It also evaluates the ecosystem, players, technologies and solutions for Cloud Robotics. The report evaluates the current state of technologies and assesses the future outlook of integrated teleoperation, robotics, cloud systems and solutions. The report covers all major robot types such as stationary, wheeled, and legged robots.



The report provides global and regional forecasts for Cloud Robotics apps, services, and components from 2017 to 2022. Forecasts include the market outlook for Cloud Services support of Cloud Robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for Cloud Robotics by deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud.



This research evaluates Digital Twinning technology, solutions, use cases, and leading company efforts in terms of R&D and early deployments. The report assesses the Digital Twinning product and service ecosystem including application development and operations. The report also analyzes technologies supporting and benefiting from Digital Twinning. The report also provides detailed forecasts covering Digital Twinning in many market segments and use cases including manufacturing simulations, predictive analytics, and more.



Target Audience:

Internet of Things companies

Artificial Intelligence companies

Big Data and analytics companies

Robotics and automation companies

Cloud and Internet of Things companies

Investment firms focused on automation

Product and service providers of all types

Governments and NGO R&D organizations

Key Topics Covered:



3D Printing Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022



1 Overview

1.1 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

1.2 Traditional Manufacturing vs. Additive Manufacturing

1.3 3D Printing Process

1.4 Business Benefits of 3D Printing

1.5 3D Printing Market: SWOT Analysis

1.6 3D Printing Investment Trend Analysis



2 3D Printing Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017 to 2022

2.1 Global 3D Printing Market 2017 to 2022

2.2 Regional 3D Printing Market 2017 to 2022

2.3 3D Printer Shipments 2017 to 2022

2.4 3D Printing Raw Materials Supply 2017 to 2022



3 3D Printing Ecosystem and Vendor Analysis

3.1 3D Printing Value Chain and Elements

3.2 Emerging 3D Printing Ecosystem

3.3 3D Printer Pricing Analysis

3.4 Average Industry Order Value and Funding Chart

3.5 Popular Printer Chart: Desktop vs. Industrial Printer and by Regions

3.6 3D Printing Vendor Ecosystem



4 Market Direction and Future of 3D Printing

4.1 Fourth Industrial Revolution: Industry 4.0

4.2 Multi-Material and Cheaper 3D Printer and New Raw Materials

4.3 Wider Accessibility to 3D Modeling

4.4 3D Applications in Everyday Life

4.5 Implications for Enterprise in various Industries



Cloud Robotics: Technologies, Leading Companies, Solutions, Market Outlook, and Forecasts 2017 - 2022



1 Introduction

1.1 Cloud Robotics Overview

1.2 Traditional vs. Cloud Robotics

1.3 Cloud Robotics Architecture

1.4 Robot Types

1.5 Cloud Technology in Robotics

1.6 AI and Machine Learning Solution

1.7 Connectivity Technology including 5G

1.8 Industrial Automation and Cloud Robotics

1.9 IoT, Industrial IoT and Cloud Robotics

1.10 Collaborative Robots

1.11 Market Challenges and Opportunities



2 Cloud Robotics Ecosystem Analysis

2.1 Market Segmentation

2.2 Ecosystem and Players

2.3 Most Likely Applications

2.4 Anticipated Regional Adoption

2.5 Emerging Cloud Robotics Business Models

2.6 Robotics Production

2.7 Robotics Cost Structure

2.8 Robotics ROI

2.9 Cloud Robotics Intellectual Property

2.10 Research and Development Activities



3 Cloud Robotics Market 2017 - 2022

3.1 Global Market Forecast 2017 - 2022

3.2 Regional Cloud Robotics Market Forecast



4 Company Analysis

4.1 Rockwell Automation Inc.

4.2 KUKA AG

4.3 ABB Group

4.4 FANUC Corporation

4.5 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

4.6 Universal Robots

4.7 Tend.ai

4.8 Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.

4.9 HotBlack Robotics Srl

4.10 Calvary Robotics

4.11 Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

4.12 Wolf Robotics LLC

4.13 Tech-Con Automation Inc.

4.14 Matrix Industrial Automation

4.15 Automation IG

4.16 Ortelio Ltd

4.17 SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.

4.18 iRobot Corp.

4.19 Google Inc.

4.20 IBM Corporation

4.21 Microsoft Corporation

4.22 Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

4.23 CloudMinds

4.24 Ozobot & Evollve Inc.

4.25 Segway Inc. and Ninebot

4.26 Erle Robotics

4.27 Adept Technology

4.28 Ekso Bionics

4.29 Lockheed Martin

4.30 Mazor Robotics

4.31 Pv-Kraftwerker

4.32 ReconRobotics Inc.

4.33 Seegrid

4.34 Spacex



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



6 Appendix

6.1 Total Robot Shipments

6.2 Robot Shipments by Type

6.3 Robot Shipments by Application Segment

6.4 Robot Shipments by Region



Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)



1. Executive Summary



2. Overview of Industrial IoT (IIoT)

2.1 How Industrial IoT (IIoT) is Different from Consumer IoT?

2.2 Technology Transformation: Wired and Wireless

2.3 Industrial Productivity and IIoT Economic Contribution

2.4 Industrial Efficiency and IIoT

2.5 IIoT Adoption Trends Globally

2.6 Industry 4.0 and Automation

2.7 Industrial Revolution and Migration

2.8 IIoT Building Blocks

2.9 Industrial Automation and IIoT

2.10 Human Aspect of IIoT

2.11 Integrated Digital and Human Workforce

2.12 Wearable Technology and IIoT

2.13 Workforce Augmentation

2.14 Hybrid Industry and Robotics

2.15 Drone Logistics



3. Teleoperation and Telerobotics

3.1 Telerobotics

3.2 Telepresence

3.3 Teleoperation

3.4 Telemanipulator

3.5 Internet Telerobotics

3.6 the Web and Telerobotics

3.7 Real-Time Transport Protocol (RTP)

3.8 Technical Architecture of Telerobitcs System

3.9 Bilateral Control and Haptic Feedback

3.10 Unilateral vs. Bilateral Model



4. Role of Teleoperation and Telerobotics

4.1 The Role of Telerobotics in Industrial Automation

4.2 Impact on Logistics and Supply Chain

4.3 Industrial Producer/Consumer (Prosumer) Value Chain

4.4 Employment Transformation and the Future for Factory Workers

4.5 Clear Production

4.6 Manufacturing Supply Chain and Robotics

4.7 Connected Service and Teleoperation

4.8 Benefits and Drawbacks

4.9 Fog Computing

4.10 Swarm Computing



5. Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market and Forecasts 2016 - 2021

5.1 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market

5.2 Technology Application

5.3 Industry Vertical

5.4 Teleoperation and Telerobotics Driven Market



6. Impact of Teleoperation and Telerobotics

6.1 Technologies Driving and Facilitating Hyper Automation

6.2 Rise of the Hybrid Enterprise to Optimize IIoT

6.3 Intelligent Human Workforce Will Be Augmented by AI and Robots

6.4 Drone Logistics to Become Common for B2B as Well as B2C

6.5 Industrial Robotics Remains the Key Area of Focus

6.6 Rise of the Smart Machine Driven Factory of the Future

6.7 The Industrial Consumer: Engagement Througout the Product Lifecycle

6.8 A Transformation to an Outcome Economy

6.9 Information Technology (IT) & Operational Technology (OT) Convergence

6.10 New Stakeholders Emerge and New Relationships Develop



7. Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Need for Enhanced Operational Support

7.2 IIoT: Don't Forget the Consumer



Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Technologies, Solutions, and Services 2017 - 2022



1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Research

1.2 Target Audience

1.3 Key Findings in Report

1.4 Companies in Report



2 Executive Summary

2.1 IIoT Markets by Region 2017 - 2022

2.2 IIoT Global Markets by Products 2017 - 2022



3 Overview

3.1 Defining Industrial Internet of Things

3.2 Critical Focal Areas for IIoT Execution

3.3 IIoT Application Areas

3.4 Forming a Foundation for IIoT

3.5 Evaluating the Future Potential of IIoT



4 IIoT Technologies

4.1 Hardware Technologies

4.2 Software Technologies

4.3 IIoT and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

4.4 Network Technologies in IIoT



5 IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017 - 2022

5.1 IIoT Markets by Region 2017 - 2022

5.2 IIoT Global Markets by Products Offered 2017 - 2022

5.3 IIoT Global Markets by Industry Sector 2017 - 2022

5.4 Market for Teleoperation and Tele-robotics in IIoT 2016 - 2021



6 Company Analysis

6.1 AGT International

6.2 ARM Holdings

6.3 AT&T Inc.

6.4 B+B SmartWorx

6.5 Bayshore Networks

6.6 Bosch

6.7 Cisco System Inc.

6.8 Contiki

6.9 Digi International

6.10 Echelon Corporation

6.11 Elecsys Corporation

6.12 General Electric

6.13 Jasper Technologies Inc. (Cisco)

6.14 Lynx Software Technologies, Inc.

6.15 Object Management Group (OMG)

6.16 OneM2M Partners

6.17 ParStream (Cisco)

6.18 RIOT

6.19 Real Time Innovation (RTI)

6.20 Sensata Technologies

6.21 Symantec

6.22 Unisys Corporation

6.23 Wind River

6.24 Worldsensing

6.25 Wovyn LLC.



Internet of Things (IoT) Digital Twinning: Market Outlook for IoT enabled Physical to Virtual Mapping and Management 2017 - 2022



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Understanding Digital Twinning

2.2 Important Concepts



3 Supporting Technologies

3.1 Industrial IoT and Industry 4.0

3.2 Pairing Technology

3.3 Cyber Physical Systems

3.4 Augmented, Virtual, and Mixed Reality

3.5 Artificial Intelligence Technologies

3.6 Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing

3.7 Digital Thread for Additive Manufacturing



4 Digital Twin Product and Service Ecosystem

4.1 Digital Twinning Impact on Industry Segments

4.2 Application Development and Operations

4.3 Digital Twin Use Cases and Applications

4.4 Digital Twinning as a Service (DTaaS)



5 IoT Digital Twinning Market Forecast 2017 - 2022

5.1 Global Market Forecast 2017 - 2022

5.2 Regional Market Forecast 2017 - 2022

5.3 Digital Twinning Connected IoT Things Forecast 2017 - 2022



6 Vendor Analysis

6.1 Google

6.2 General Electric

6.3 PTC

6.4 Siemens PLM Software

6.5 Computer Science Corporation

6.6 SAP SE

6.7 Sight Machine Inc.

6.8 Eclipse Software

6.9 Amazon Web Services

6.10 Oracle Corporation

6.11 Dassault Systemes

6.12 ANSYS Inc.

6.13 Arrayent Inc.

6.14 Autodesk Inc.

6.15 Sysmex Corporation

6.16 Core Systems



7 Conclusions and Recommendations





