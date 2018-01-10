Jefferies today announced that as of January 3, 2018, the firm's Fixed Income business has been operating as a Systematic Internaliser ("SI") in bonds, ahead of the September 2018 deadline.

MiFID firms transacting with Jefferies' European entity, Jefferies International Ltd, will do so with its SI platform, on eligible securities.

"As a client-led firm, Jefferies' desire is to partner with clients in the post-MiFID II world providing seamless access to markets and liquidity in an effective MiFID-compliant environment," said Fred Orlan, Global Head of Fixed Income at Jefferies.

Jefferies, the world's only independent full-service global investment banking firm focused on serving clients for over 50 years, is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, sales, trading, research and strategy across the spectrum of equities, fixed income and foreign exchange, as well as wealth management, in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE: LUK), a diversified holding company.

