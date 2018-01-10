London Stock Exchange said on Wednesday that changes to the US tax system are not expected to have a material impact on the group. While reforms will see corporate tax cut to 21% from 35% on US earnings, they will also eliminate or reduce some tax deductions currently available to the company. "In summary, there is expected to be no material impact on LSEG, in part due to the manner in which US acquisitions are financed and also due to the introduction of a new base erosion anti-abuse tax which ...

