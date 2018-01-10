Apple Europe has agreed to pay £137m of extra taxes in a 'corporate income tax adjustment' after an extensive audit by the HMRC of the company's pre-2015 tax filings. The audit found that one of Apple's UK subsidiaries, Apple Europe Ltd, was not paid fair value for the services it provided to an Irish sister company, which led to an artificial lower taxable revenue. In late 2017, Apple agreed to pay more than 13bn that it owed to the Irish Treasury when Ireland was ordered by the EU to claw ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...