

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Wednesday's session in the red. Investors took an opportunity to lock in some profits, after recent gains drove the markets to their highest level in nearly two years.



Bank stocks turned in a strong performance Wednesday, due to rising U.S. bond yields. Yields are climbing on expectations for higher interest rates.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.47 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.36 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.33 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.78 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.35 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.23 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.90 percent.



In Frankfurt, Continental AG fell 3.38 percent. The tire manufacturer confirmed that it is in the early stages of analyzing how its organization can become even more flexible in response to the fast changing environment in the automotive industry.



In Paris, Airbus rose 3.90 percent. China will finalize orders for 184 Airbus SE A320 aircraft soon, French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said after talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.



In London, Taylor Wimpey declined 4.16 percent after the homebuilder said its order book fell and house price growth slowed at the end of 2017. Rival Barratt Developments dropped percent.



J Sainsbury climbed 2.21 percent after upgrading its full-year profit guidance.



Royal Bank of Scotland gained 4.60 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the stock to 'Overweight' from 'Equal-weight.'



Ted Baker soared 9.73 percent after it reported an increase in retail sales over the Christmas period.



Tele2 sank 7.53 percent in Stockholm after it agreed to acquire Com Hem Holding.



France's industrial production decreased as expected in November, after rising in the previous two months, data from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. Industrial production dropped 0.5 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 1.7 percent rise in October. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



UK industrial production climbed for the eighth straight month in November driven by energy and manufacturing output.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that monthly growth in industrial output doubled to 0.4 percent from 0.2 percent in October. The rate came in line with expectations and marked the eighth consecutive expansion.



The UK visible trade deficit widened in November, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. The visible trade deficit rose to GBP 12.23 billion in November from GBP 11.67 billion in October. The expected level of shortfall was GBP 10.95 billion.



China's inflation rose less than expected in December and producer prices logged its weakest growth in more than a year as government stepped up measures to tackle pollution.



Consumer price inflation rose moderately to 1.8 percent from 1.7 percent in November, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Wednesday. The rate was forecast to rise to 1.9 percent.



Producer price inflation slowed to 4.9 percent in December from 5.8 percent in November, the NBS said in a separate report. This was the slowest increase since November 2016. The expected rate was 4.8 percent.



With a drop in prices for non-fuel imports partly offsetting a jump in prices for fuel imports, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. import prices rose by much less than expected in the month of December.



The Labor Department said import prices inched up by 0.1 percent in December after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.8 percent in November.



Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



The report also showed an unexpected decrease in export prices, which edged down by 0.1 percent in December after increasing by 0.5 percent in November. Export prices had expected to rise by 0.3 percent.



Wholesale inventories in the U.S. increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of November, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday. The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories climbed by 0.8 percent in November after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in October.



Economists had expected wholesale inventories to increase by 0.7 percent compared to the 0.5 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



