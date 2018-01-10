Global IoT Things Management Market 2018-2023: Platform as a Service IoT Things Management Will Be a $11 Billion Global Revenue Opportunity by 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "IoT Things Management Market 2018-2023 by Software, Service, Deployment Type, Application, and Industry Vertical" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The things involved in the Internet of Things (IoT) varies from devices used to detect, actuate, signal, engage, and more. IoT things also involve everything from gateways, modules, and sensors to hardware and embedded software within products and equipment and other consumer, enterprise, and industrial assets. The IoT ecosystem could easily become highly cumbersome with so many different things to consider as part of IoT provisioning, activation, administration and other management functions.

This research evaluates the emerging market opportunity for IoT Things Management software and services including Data Analytics and Insight Applications, Database and Warehouse Applications, Remote Control (Monitoring and Analysis Software), Security System Software (Infrastructure and Data), Sensor Network System Software, Software Integrated with IoT Platforms, and System Integration Software.

This research assesses opportunities in these areas for many industry verticals including Automotive, Banking/Finance, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Industrial/Manufacturing, Oil & Gas (and other extraction industries), Precision Agriculture, Retail, Security/Surveillance, Smart Building (including Home and Office), Smart Cities, Telecommunication and IT, and Transportation and Logistics.



Target Audience:

Network operators

IoT solution providers

Cloud-based service providers

Device management providers

Network infrastructure providers

OSS/BSS and optimization companies

Select Report Findings:

IoT Things Management for Smart Cities within the APAC region will reach $2.4B by 2023

by 2023 Platform as a Service IoT Things Management will be a $11B global revenue opportunity by 2023

global revenue opportunity by 2023 IoT Service Level Agreements (SLA) will be a defining element of IoT Thing Management success

Two of the key areas of IoT Things Management are IoT Device Management and IoT Data Management

IoT Things type, quantity, and associated app/service use cases will grow exponentially in leading industry verticals

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Important Things Management Considerations

2.1.1 IoT Components will Grow Exponentially

2.1.2 Edge Devices and Analytics will play Critical Role

2.1.3 Network and Connectivity will be a Tough Choice

2.1.4 Regulatory and Standardization Effort will Start Shaping the IoT Market

2.1.5 Security and Privacy will Continue as Great Concerns

2.1.6 Smart City and Smart Home will Spike IoT Growth

2.2 SLAs are Key to Things Management

2.2.1 SLA in IoT

2.2.1.1 IoT SLAs for Networks, Devices, and Data

2.2.1.2 IoT SLAs for Availability and Performance

2.2.1.3 SLA Support of IoT Orchestration and Mediation

2.2.1.4 SLA Support IoT Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting

2.2.2 IoT SLA Support of IoT Data as a Service

2.2.2.1 IoT Data as a Service Model

2.2.2.2 IoT DaaS SLAs



3 IoT Things Management Market Outlook and Forecasts

3.1 Global Market Forecasts 2018 - 2023

3.1.1 IoT Things Management System Market

3.1.2 Market for Software Deployment

3.1.3 Market for Service Model

3.1.4 Market for Deployment Types

3.1.5 Market by Application Sector

3.1.6 Market for Industry Vertical

3.2 Regional Market Forecasts 2018 - 2023

3.2.1 Regional Market Characteristics

3.2.2 APAC Market for Software, Service, Deployment, Application, Industry and Country

3.2.3 North America Market for Software, Service, Deployment, Application, Industry and Country

3.2.4 Europe Market for Software, Service, Deployment, Application, Industry and Country

3.2.5 Latin America Market for Software, Service, Deployment, Application, Industry and Country

3.2.6 Middle East & Africa Market for Software, Service, Deployment, Application, Industry and Country

3.3 Leading Country Forecasts 2018 - 2023

3.3.1 USA Market for Software, Service, Deployment, Application, and Industry

3.3.2 China Market for Software, Service, Deployment, Application, and Industry

3.3.3 Japan Market for Software, Service, Deployment, Application, and Industry

3.3.4 Germany Market for Software, Service, Deployment, Application, and Industry

3.3.5 UK Market for Software, Service, Deployment, Application, and Industry



4 Conclusions and Recommendations



5 Appendix: IoT Ecosystem and Value Chain

4.1 Device Layer

4.1.1 Sensors

4.1.1.1 Pressure Sensor

4.1.1.2 Accelerometer and Gyroscope

4.1.1.3 Temperature Sensor

4.1.1.4 Humidity Sensor

4.1.1.5 Proximity Sensor

4.1.1.6 Touch Sensor

4.1.1.7 Analog to Digital Converter

4.1.2 Antennas

4.1.2.1 Chip Antenna

4.1.2.2 Wire Antenna

4.1.2.3 PCB Antenna

4.1.2.4 Proprietary Antenna

4.2 Connectivity Layer

4.2.1 Edge Devices

4.2.2 Connectivity Infrastructure

4.3 Data Layer

4.3.1 Database

4.3.1.1 SQL Databases

4.3.1.2 NoSQL Databases

4.3.1.3 Internet of Things data

4.3.1.3.1 RFID Data

4.3.1.3.2 Sensor Data

4.3.1.3.3 Multimedia Data

4.3.1.3.4 Positional Data

4.3.1.3.5 Descriptive Data and Metadata about Objects

4.3.1.3.6 Command Data

4.3.2 Analytics

4.3.3 Security

4.3.3.1 Implementing Security for IoT

4.3.3.1.1 Secure booting

4.3.3.1.2 Access control

4.3.3.1.3 Device Authentication

4.3.3.1.4 Firewalling and IPS

4.3.3.1.5 Updates and Patches

4.4 Control Layer

4.4.1 Applications

4.4.1.1 Consumers

4.4.1.1.1 Home Security

4.4.1.1.2 Healthcare

4.4.1.1.3 Food and Water Tracking and Security

4.4.1.1.4 Smart Transportation and Mobility

4.4.1.1.5 Home Automation

4.4.2 Enterprise

4.4.2.1 Smart Logistics

4.4.2.1.1 Smart Logistics Applications

4.4.2.2 Smart Industry

4.4.2.2.1 Smart Industry Applications

4.4.2.3 Smart Agriculture

4.4.2.3.1 Smart Agriculture Applications

4.4.2.4 Smart Cities

4.4.2.4.1 Smart Cities Applications

4.4.2.5 Smart Grid and Metering

4.4.2.5.1 Smart Metering Applications

4.4.2.6 Smart Retail

4.4.2.6.1 Smart Retail Applications

4.4.2.7 Smart Healthcare

4.4.2.7.1 Smart Healthcare Applications

4.4.3 Infrastructure Vendors

4.4.3.1 IoT Platforms

4.4.3.2 Operating Systems

4.4.3.2.1 Mbed

4.4.3.2.2 RIOT OS

4.4.3.2.3 Contiki

4.4.3.2.4 TinyOS

4.4.3.2.5 Nano-RK OS

4.4.3.2.6 FreeRTOS



