sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,96 Euro		-0,01
-0,25 %
WKN: A1428J ISIN: GG00BYXVT888 Ticker-Symbol: 1VV 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,99
4,06
19:36
10.01.2018 | 18:22
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Key Information Document

PR Newswire
London, January 10

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)


LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469


KEY INFORMATION DOCUMENT ("KID')


10 January 2018


(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.4)


The Board of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited would like to bring your attention to the Key Information Document. This document provides you with key information about this investment product. It is not marketing material. The information is required by law to help you understand the nature, risks, costs, potential gains and losses of this product and to help you compare it with other products. The KID contains information about the Company in a prescribed format and should be considered alongside the Company's statutory filings, such as the Annual Report, which can also be found on the website.


The full KID information can be found on the Company website at http://vof-fund.com/fund-information/
Or, please seehttp://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-1001181717-00BC_VOF_KID-31-Dec-2017_CC.pdf


Enquiries:


Jonathan Luu
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
Investor Relations
+84 28 3821 9930
jonathan.luu@vinacapital.com


Joel Weiden
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
Communications
+84 28 3821 9930
joel.weiden@vinacapital.com


David Benda / Hugh Jonathan
Numis Securities Limited, Broker
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
funds@numis.com


Andy Dovey / Franczeska Hanford
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary
+44 1481 745001
fk26@ntrs.com / ad317@ntrs.com


© 2018 PR Newswire