WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors (TAP) is posting a notable gain in afternoon trading on Wednesday, climbing by 2.3 percent. With the advance, Molson Coors has reached its best intraday level in well over three months.



The jump by Molson Coors comes after Barclays initiated coverage of the multinational brewing company's stock with an Overweight rating.



