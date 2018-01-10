Global Automotive Airbag ECU Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Autoliv, Bosch, Delphi Automotive, Denso & ZF Friedrichshafen

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive airbag ECU market to grow at a CAGR of 6.49% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Airbag ECU Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. With the growth in the percentage of electrification of vehicles, the number of sensors used has increased considerably. There has been a simultaneous increase in the number of ECUs installed in vehicles. A modern vehicle, of late, is equipped with about 70 ECUs.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased production of automobiles. There has been a rapid increase in the production and sales of automobiles worldwide. Evolved lifestyles and increased disposable income levels have contributed to increased automobile sales across the globe. A global increase in on-road vehicles implies a growth in safety concerns and accident-management solutions. Increased safety concerns on a global basis positively boost the demand for safety equipment like airbags. This in turn leads to the growth of the global automotive airbag ECU market.

One trend in the market is adoption of curtain airbags in entry-level vehicles. Curtain airbags aid in protecting the driver and the occupants during side collisions. Curtain airbags help in preventing head injuries, to a large extent. With increased safety regulations, there is increased demand for low-cost curtain airbags. With the adoption of curtain airbags as standard safety systems, brain injuries related to collision are expected to be reduced by 45%.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is vulnerability of new generation vehicles toward cyber-attacks. With increased electrification in vehicles and the introduction of smart vehicles, there exist increased risks of cyber-attacks. Automakers across the globe are focused on reducing data-transmission threats. ECUs used in a vehicle are controlled and monitored by a software using wireless connectivity. This implies that ECU-equipped vehicles are increasingly prone to cyber-attacks. An average vehicle, of late, is equipped with about 70 ECUs, which are designated to perform different functions. Such ECUs are connected internally through a controller area network. The network is increasingly prone to cyber-attacks as it lacks a proper authentication field and is characterized by a two-step authentication process.



Market trends



Adoption of curtain airbags in entry-level vehicles

Low-cost airbag ECUs

Adaption of crash sound sensors in airbags



Key vendors

Autoliv

Bosch

Delphi Automotive

DENSO CORPORATION

ZF Friedrichshafen

Other prominent vendors

Continental

Daicel

Fujitsu Ten

HYUNDAI MOBIS

Infineon Technologies

Key Safety Systems

TOYODA GOSEI

