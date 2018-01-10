DGAP-Ad-hoc: Holmes Investment Properties PLC / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Holmes Investment Properties PLC: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 10-Jan-2018 / 18:02 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Holmes Investment Properties Plc ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Holmes Investment Properties Plc, are pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 9th January 2017, the shareholders passed all resolutions put before them. Contact: Martin Helme, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)7779 601541 or +44 (0)203 709 7120 Martin@hip-prop.co.uk Murray Harkin, The Lyndon Agency +44 (0)77852 54639 Murray@mhapr.co.uk 10-Jan-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Holmes Investment Properties PLC 53 Davies Street W1K 5JH London United Kingdom Phone: + 44 203 709 7120 E-mail: david@hip-prop.co.uk Internet: www.hip-prop.co.uk ISIN: GB00B61DTR94 WKN: A1H654 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin End of Announcement DGAP News Service 644437 10-Jan-2018 CET/CEST

January 10, 2018 12:02 ET (17:02 GMT)