

Downing FOUR VCT plc LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95 Transaction in own shares 10 January 2018



Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that, on 10 January 2018, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:



No. Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue



DP67 shares of 0.1p each 47,649 47.3p 0.40%



