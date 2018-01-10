Global All Wheel Drive (AWD) E-bikes Market 2017-2021 - Drive Shaft Transmission Concept Gaining Traction in AWD E-bikes

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global all wheel drive (AWD) E-bikes market to grow at a CAGR of 8.48% during the period 2017-2021.
Global All Wheel Drive (AWD) E-bikes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is torque sensors at the paddle speed limiter. Torque sensors are used in AWD e-bikes; there are separate motors for both the wheels, which makes it complex in case there is a mismatch of motor speed at the same time. The torque sensor assesses the torque supplied to both the wheels, and if there is a difference of more than 5%, the torque sensor corrects the motor feed to make it equal.
According to the report, one driver in the market is traffic snarls increasing on-road time for commuters. Mobility can be categorized into public transportation, personal transportation, and commercial transport. The urbanization of major cities and towns worldwide has led to the need for people to commute daily to work and back. Urbanization brings opportunities for premium and innovative products like AWD e-bikes, as they offer an effective and environment-friendly option to other modes of transport such as fossil fuel-driven cars and buses. In addition, well-developed city roads and infrastructure promotes energy-efficient products and urbanization of the product makes an AWD e-bike an attractive design package.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of AWD e-bikes. AWD e-bikes are environment-friendly, ensure riding pleasure, and offer an excellent option for adventure riding or low-cost transportation compared with automobiles. But the higher cost of AWD systems in comparison to conventional bicycles is a drawback that hinders the growth of the global AWD e-bikes market.
The technical challenges mostly relate to cost optimization and efficient technology. One of the most efficient motors is the geared-multi speed motor with a lightweight battery pack, which costs nearly three times more than a basic system that is available in the market for AWD e-bikes.
Market trends
- Torque sensors at the paddle speed limiter
- Advanced carbon fiber material enabling lightweight e-bike concept
- Drive shaft transmission concept gaining traction in AWD e-bikes
Key vendors
- Christini AWD Bicycles
- Karbon Kinetics
- Greenwit Technologies
Other prominent vendors
- BH Bikes
- Dogati
- Tretta AWD Bicycles
