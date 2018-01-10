Regulatory News:

On January 9, 2018, IRIDEX Corporation issued a press release announcing the filing of a lawsuit against Quantel Medical S.A., Quantel USA, Inc. and Quantel S.A. in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California alleging patent and trademark infringement and breach of contract. In response, Marc LE FLOHIC, Quantel's Chairman and CEO stated "As an owner of intellectual property rights, Quantel respects the intellectual property rights of others and takes allegations of infringement seriously. We do not, however, anticipate any disruption to our ongoing commercial progress as a result of IRIDEX's action, which we believe is without merit. Quantel intends to vigorously defend itself against such claims."

Founded in 1970, Quantel is one of the world's leading specialists in laser technology for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, new technologies) and medical (ophthalmology) markets. Combined with Keopsys Group in October 2017, the Quantel Group with design and manufacturing facilities in France and the US, the Quantel Group has more than 400 employees and over €80 million of revenues (pro forma 2016) and is present in France, the US and Japan..

