Global Middleware-as-a-service Market (MWAAS) 2017-2021 with IBM, Oracle, EPROSIMA, KPIT, Mythics & Pro-Tek Consulting Dominating

The "Global Middleware-as-a-service Market (MWAAS) 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global middleware-as-a-service market (MWAAS) to grow at a CAGR of 15.87% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Middleware-as-a-service Market (MWAAS) 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is shift from Industry 3.0 to Industry 4.0. Industry 4.0 stands for fourth industrial revolution. This is also known as digital factory or smart factory. Unlike Industry 3.0, whose focus was on automation of single machine and process, Industry 4.0 focuses on the integration of digital ecosystem, and all the physical assets will be digitized end to end.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increased use of MWaaS by SMEs. The emergence of MWaaS has led to a cost-effective solution for SMEs by reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO). Previously, SMEs found it difficult to use on-premise middleware software because of low IT budget. The high cost of infrastructure, implementation, and maintenance of on-premise middleware software led to the low adoption of middleware among SMEs. Technologies like cognitive computing and analytics, which support organization to attain competitive advantage, are gaining the attention of SMEs. These technologies are accessible over the cloud with the support of MWaaS. This helps SMEs in saving infrastructure as well as operational cost.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is data security and privacy concerns on cloud. Major concerns for the vendors while providing MWaaS is data privacy and security concern. It becomes a challenge for vendors to provide security and protect online data of the organizations from cyber-attacks while providing middleware over the cloud. It has become necessary to stop unauthorized access of digital files in the MWaaS infrastructure because many organizations keep their crucial information and data over the cloud. MWaaS acts as a bridge for accessing this information from the cloud. MWaaS is based on cloud architecture, which makes it more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. It is a challenge for vendors to efficiently retrieve the data and provide a secure flow of information over the cloud.



Key vendors

IBM

Oracle

EPROSIMA

KPIT

Mythics

Pro-Tek consulting

Other prominent vendors

Axway

Dell Boomi

Jitterbit

MuleSoft

SEEBURGER

and WSO2

Accenture

BIAS

BRYXX

Cognizant

C2B2 Consulting

Core Services

Data Intensity

TRUJAY.COM

Xoriant

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 07: Regional Landscape



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Vendor Profile



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s4phlz/global?w=5



