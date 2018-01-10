Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of three covered bond series.



The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 1,620 million and 13 bids were received.



The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 48 attracted 8 bids of ISK 1,400 million in total at a yield of 2.53%-2.90%. Bids for ARION CBI 48 amounting to ISK 1,320 million at a yield of 2.90% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 1,320 m.



The fixed rate issue ARION CB 22 attracted 5 bids of ISK 220 million in total at a yield of 5.32% - 5.40%. Bids for ARION CBI 22 amounting to ISK 200 million at a yield of 5.35 % were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 23,860 m.



The issued bonds were tap issues of existing covered bond series ARION CB 22 and new covered bonds series ARION CBI 48 are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 17 January 2018.



In total Arion Bank has issued ISK 93,440 m of covered bonds.



For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 856 7108