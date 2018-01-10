Andrew Coombs, chief executive officer of commercial property development group Sirius Real Estate, disposed of 166,000 ordinary shares in the company on Wednesday. Coombs let go of the shares at 65.52p each for a total of £108,764.36. Sirius, which finalised its 9.2m acquisition of Krefeld Business Park near Dusseldorf earlier in January, posted a 23% increase in total income to 68.8m for its trading year ended 31 March 2017. Adjusted earnings per share jumped 34% to 0.425 per share. At the ...

