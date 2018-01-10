Wall Street is trading on the back foot after a report that China might be mulling not buying US government debt sent longer-term Treasury yields to their highest in almost a year. At 1600 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrials Average was lower by 0.14% or 34.98 points to 25,351.75, alongside a 0.17% or 4.62 point dip for the S&P 500 to 2,746.30 and a fall of 0.39% or 27.87 points for the Nasdaq Composite to 7,135.74. Earlier, Bloomberg reported that some Chinese officials had recommended slowing down ...

