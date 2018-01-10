sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 10.01.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.01.2018 | 19:16
Global Gear Couplings Market 2017-2021: Emerging Trends in Curved-Tooth and Continuous Sleeved Gear Couplings

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Gear Couplings Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global gear couplings market to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Gear Couplings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increased use in high speed and high torque applications. Gear couplings offer advantages, such as high torque density and torsional stiffness. In addition, they can handle slight misalignment in the shaft. As gear couplings offer torsional rigidity, they are mainly used in high-speed applications in oil and gas, mining and metals, and heavy machinery industries. The crowning of the teeth in the gear coupling allows for misalignment, although the misalignment capacity is mainly dependent on the curve of the gear teeth.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Emerging trends in curved-tooth and continuous sleeved gear couplings. Gear couplings with curved-tooth provide protection to the connected shaft against angular and parallel misalignment. In high torque applications, power transmission systems require proper alignment of shafts. Curved-tooth gear couplings provide a permissible angular misalignment of up to 1.5 degrees. Curved gear couplings provide high rigid design and temperature resistance of more than 100C and ensure ease of installation in harsh environmental conditions.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Lubrication and misalignment related issues. The most important operating factor for a gear coupling to be reliable is lubrication. The gear teeth need to be lubricated, and the lack of lubrication may lead to gear coupling failure. Insufficient lubrication may loosen small metal parts of the gear coupling, and lead to fretting corrosion. Depending on the design, gear couplings may either be grease or oil lubricated.

Market trends

  • Emerging trends in curved-tooth and continuous sleeved gear couplings
  • Consolidation and simplification of business processes
  • Advances in coupling technology

Key vendors

  • ABB
  • Altra industrial Motion
  • Rexnord
  • Siemens
  • Timken

Other prominent vendors

  • Jakob Antriebstechnik
  • Regal Beloit
  • Cross & Morse
  • Nabeya Bi-tech Kaisha (NBK)
  • Voith
  • Stafford Manufacturing
  • RINGFEDER POWER TRANSMISSION
  • R+W Antriebselemente
  • VULKAN

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 08: Regional Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ztvh35/global_gear?w=5

