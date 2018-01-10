CONTEXT: Strong Desktop Monitor Shipments to Europe and Americas Offset Weak Demand in China in Q3 2017

LONDON, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Worldwide shipments of desktop monitors have reached almost the same levels as last year, with volumes declining by -0.4 % in Q3 2017 compared to the year before, according to the latest figures from CONTEXT, the IT market analysis company.

The modest decline was driven by the business segment, in which volumes dropped by -3% and revenues by - 5%, while the consumer sales have witnessed uptick of +3% in volumes and +7% in revenues. Shipments to EMEA grew by +3%, driven by Central & Eastern Europe, which saw +12% growth. Shipments to both North and Latin America increased, as did those to Japan (by 6%, +11% and +4% respectively). However, those to the rest of the world - 40% of the total - declined and there was a -10% year-on-year fall in shipments to the biggest market, China.

Screens of 23" and above accounted for 60% of the global market in Q3 2017, up from over 50% in the same period in the previous year and 3 points more than in Q2 2017. IPS remains the fastest growing panel technology: it had a 43% share of the market, up from 37% the year before, and grew by +18% year-on-year.

Full-HD monitors have steadily penetrated the global market and continue to dominate, accounting for over two-thirds of global shipments and experiencing +8% growth. WQHD screens have gained share, with sales growing at +75% year-on-year. Ultra HD monitors still represent a small portion of the market in Q3 2017; however, with a +85% year-on-year sales increase, this resolution is seeing faster growth than any other.

Worldwide, the multi-function monitor market registered year-on-year growth and also significant quarter-on-quarter growth of +16%. This increase was seen across all regions apart from China, where decline reached -19% year-on-year in Q3 2017.

Dell retained its position as top vendor with a 19% unit share of the total market, while HP and Lenovo followed with shares of 14% and 10% respectively.

"Despite an overall slowdown, there are still many growth opportunities in the monitor market due to factors such as a shift to larger, more expensive screens; rising sales of curved monitors, the development of higher resolution displays; and growing demand for ultra-wide monitors and gaming monitors", said Dominika Koncewicz, Senior Analyst for Displays at CONTEXT. "Moreover, steady growth in Europe, improved economic development and slowly recovering demand in China, together with falling panel prices (which eases pressure by reducing high component costs), are expected to incentivise the market and drive monitor shipments in the coming months."

