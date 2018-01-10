Global Robotic Window Cleaners Market 2018-2022 - Growing Demand for Industrial Automation

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Robotic Window Cleaners Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global robotic window cleaners market to grow at a CAGR of 17.59% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Robotic Window Cleaners Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The global robotic window cleaners market derives most its sales from the offline channel of distribution through physical retail formats such as specialty stores and online channel of distribution that includes online sales websites of market vendors. In 2017, the offline channel of distribution garnered 92.08% of the total market, with a major contribution from specialty stores.



The online sales channel earned a total of 7.92% of global revenue in the same year. With increasing Internet penetration, digital marketing, and promotional campaigns the online distribution channel is estimated to a gain growth momentum during the forecast period.



One trend in the market is growing demand for industrial automation. The industry is growing with the inception of several catalytic factors, with automation being one of the key aspects. Automation has brought about a revolutionary change in several industries in multiple regions. Currently, the demand for industrial automation is high because automation offers process optimization, efficiency, and accuracy. This parameter is responsible for continuous research and development activities in industrial automation equipment and devices.



According to the report, one driver in the market is innovation and portfolio extension. Innovation and differentiation play key roles in gaining customer attention in the robotic window cleaners market. Advanced technical fabrications, creative product designs, and product development result in the premium pricing of robotic window cleaners. The rise in commercial complexes, residential buildings, and office space is leading to the increased utility of the products. The increasing adoption of products is attributed to expanding geographies of vendors, aggressive marketing and promotional campaigns, and growing consumer awareness.



Market trends



Growing demand for industrial automation

Digital marketing and social media complement market growth

Robotic window cleaners minimizing laborer injury and fatal accidents



Key vendors

Cop Rose

ECOVACS

EZ ELECTRONICS

HOBOT

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 11: Regional Landscape



Part 12: Decision Framework



Part 13: Drivers And Challenges



Part 14: Market Trends



Part 15: Vendor Landscape



Part 16: Vendor Analysis



Part 17: Appendix



