Under the liquidity contract signed by Korian (Paris:KORI) with Natixis, the following assets were held in the liquidity account as at 31 December 2017:

38 854 Korian shares;

€3,524,999.21.

At the date of the previous semi-annual report (30 June 2017), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

41 424 Korian shares;

€3,401,168.85.

As at 1 July 2015, date of the entry into force of the contract, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

85,266 Korian shares;

€1,805,872.05.

Next event: 7 February 2018 after the close of trading

2017 Annual Revenue

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, the expert in providing care and support services for seniors, with 715 facilities, operates Europe's largest network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted-living facilities, home care and hospital home care services. At the end of December 2016, the Korian group has the capacity to accommodate around 72,000 beds in four countries (France, Germany, Belgium and Italy) and employs around 47,000 people.

For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

