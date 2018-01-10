SOLUTIONS 30: SOLUTIONS 30: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the capital

Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority

Number of shares making up capital Total number of voting rights* 23,833,764 23,833,764

* This number is calculated based on all of the shares carrying voting rights, including shares without voting rights in line with paragraph Z of article 223-11 of the French Financial Markets Authority's General Regulations.

About SOLUTIONS 30

The SOLUTIONS 30 Group is Europe's leading provider of Solutions for New Technologies. Its mission is to grant individuals and businesses alike access to technological changes that transform our daily lives: computers and the Internet in the past, today's digital changes, and future technology that will make the world ever more connected in real time. Since its founding, the Group has handled more than 10 million service calls by drawing on a network of 4,000 regional technicians. SOLUTIONS 30 currently covers the whole of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain. SOLUTIONS 30 S.E.'s capital comprises 23,821,764 shares, with an identical number of theoretical and exercisable voting rights.

Solutions 30 S.E. is listed on the Alternext market - ISIN FR0012750586 - code ALS30, eligible for the PEA-PME share savings plan, and on the Frankfurt stock exchange on the Xetra electronic system (ISIN FR0010263335 - code EO2)

For more information, go to www.solutions30.com (http://www.solutions30.com/)

