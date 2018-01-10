London stocks finished on a mixed note on Wednesday, as investors digested the latest reading on industrial production, with retailers in focus again following updates from Sainsbury's, Ted Baker and Superdry. The FTSE 100 gained 0.23% or 17.49 points to trade at 7,748.51, easing back after hitting a record intraday high of 7,756.11 earlier, having closed at a fresh peak of 7,731.02 the day before. In parallel, the second-tier index was off by 0.55% or 114.95 points at 20,760.00. Meanwhile, the ...

