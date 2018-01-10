European stocks finished the session in mixed fashion amid a jump in the euro's value and sharp gains in German government bond yields. Contributing to those moves, early in the session a Bloomberg report cited Chinese sources according to whom officials in Beijing had recommended slowing or stopping purchases of US government debt, deeming it less attractive and due to trade tensions. As a result, at the closing bell the US dollar spot index was 0.29% lower to 92.26. In parallel, the benchmark ...

