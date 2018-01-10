Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Report - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2032

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle OE tyre and wheel sectors with analysis of the major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:





For the top 14 markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for:

automotive original equipment (OE) tyres

automotive OE aluminium and steel wheel market

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for:



car tyres including green tyre technology, non-rubber materials, inner liners, airless tyres, quieter tyres, energy efficiency, aerodynamics, run-flat tech, sealant systems, labelling, TPMS

wheels including surface treatments, forging, lightweighting, trims and thermoplastics

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary.



Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers.



Updated profiles of the major automotive tyre and wheel suppliers including their strategies and prospects.

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive tyre and wheel sectors globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Pester analysis



Forecasts



Tyres

Wheels

Markets



Tyres

Wheels

Technologies



Tyres

Wheels

Companies

Aptiv

Banner Engineering

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

Denso

Denso Ten

GM

Henkel

Honda

OmniVision Technologies

Sony

TRW

Valeo

