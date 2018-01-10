Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Report - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2032

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle OE tyre and wheel sectors with analysis of the major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
For the top 14 markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for:
- automotive original equipment (OE) tyres
- automotive OE aluminium and steel wheel market
A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for:
- car tyres including green tyre technology, non-rubber materials, inner liners, airless tyres, quieter tyres, energy efficiency, aerodynamics, run-flat tech, sealant systems, labelling, TPMS
- wheels including surface treatments, forging, lightweighting, trims and thermoplastics
Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary.
Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers.
Updated profiles of the major automotive tyre and wheel suppliers including their strategies and prospects.
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive tyre and wheel sectors globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Pester analysis
Forecasts
- Tyres
- Wheels
Markets
- Tyres
- Wheels
Technologies
- Tyres
- Wheels
Companies
- Aptiv
- Banner Engineering
- Bosch
- Continental
- Delphi
- Denso
- Denso Ten
- GM
- Henkel
- Honda
- OmniVision Technologies
- Sony
- TRW
- Valeo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kxb2j9/global_automotive?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716