~Novel Approach Represents Game-Changing Technology in Stroke Care~

Viz.ai, a leader in artificial intelligence imaging and workflow software, today announced the CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark of its Direct-to-Intervention system, ContaCT, a novel approach to stroke care that automatically analyzes brain CTs and notifies a specialist that a suspected large vessel occlusion has been identified.

Viz.ai CEO and Co-founder Dr. Chris Mansi said, "Today's stroke care is indirect, with lengthy time to treatment. Direct-to-Intervention Care provides the right information to the right doctor at the right time, greatly expediting the assessment and treatment process. Our Direct-To-Intervention system represents a paradigm shift in stroke care, one which promises to speed workflow and increase access. When every minute matters, there is a compelling advantage in being able to identify and transfer patients faster. This approach could potentially save countless lives, greatly reduce disability and decrease the cost burden to healthcare systems."

Viz.ai's Direct-to-Intervention system utilizes deep learning algorithms to automatically identify large vessel occlusions that are responsible for the most devastating of strokes, and involves a stroke specialist in the care of that patient earlier than possible through conventional means.

Viz.ai's approach recognizes the importance of timely intervention by stroke specialists as supported by the American Stroke Association's updated guidelines. From the latest STRATIS registry, current workflows can result in a door-to-treatment time of several hours resulting in poor patient outcomes. Viz.ai's software has demonstrated its potential in a clinical trial, where it was able to correctly notify stroke specialists of a suspected large vessel occlusion in a matter of minutes thus potentially reducing the time to intervention.

Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability. In the U.S., every 40 seconds someone has a stroke and every 4 minutes someone dies from a stroke. Each year, nearly 800,000 people experience a new stroke costing the U.S. health system more than $72 billion in direct stroke-related costs.1

About Viz.ai

Viz.ai is a Direct-to-Intervention healthcare company that uses artificial intelligence and deep learning algorithms to analyze medical data and improve medical workflow. Direct-to-Intervention care leverages AI to communicate information about treatable patients straight to a specialist. We remove much of the friction in today's stroke workflow by providing the right information to the right doctor at the right time.

Viz.ai is based in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, and is backed by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt's venture capital (VC) firm, Innovation Endeavors and DHVC. Viz.ai is the first company to apply the CE Mark in this category and the first to offer an Artificial Intelligence Direct-to-Intervention system in Europe.

1 According to the American Stroke Association

