Global Automotive Braking Systems Report - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2032

The "Automotive Braking Systems - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive original equipment (OE) foundation and electronic braking sector and assesses major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

For the top 14 markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for:

OE foundation brakes - car brakes, disc brakes, drum brakes, ceramic brakes

OE electronic brakes - ABS, ESP, electric parking brakes

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for:



Foundation brakes - including ceramic pads, twin brake disc systems, hybrid systems, coated discs, advanced calipers, anti-squeal technology

Electronic brakes - including anti-lock, EPB, ESP, braking assistance, predictive braking, brake-by-wire, slip control, regenerative braking, autonomous emergency braking

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Brembo, BWI Group, Continental, IFR Automotive, Thatcham, TMD Friction, TNO, ZF-TRW.



Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis.



Updated profiles of the major automotive brake system suppliers including their strategies and prospects.

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive braking sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Pester Analysis



Forecasts



Anti-Lock Braking Systems

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Disc Brakes

Drum Brakes

Electric Parking Brakes

Electronic Stability Control Systems

Glossary of Braking Terms and Acronyms



Markets



Emerging Markets - Electronic Brakes

Emerging Markets - Foundation Brakes

Market Shares - Electronic Brakes

Market Shares - Foundation Brakes

Technologies



Anti-Lock Braking System Developments

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Brake Calipers

Brake Discs and Pads

Brake-By-Wire Developments

Braking Assistance System Developments

Electric Parking Brake Developments

Electronic Stability Control System Developments

Future Foundation Brake Developments

Other Electronic Brake System Innovations

Predictive Emergency Brake Control Developments

Regenerative Braking Systems

Companies Mentioned



AC Delco

Accuride Corporation

Advics

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd

ATE

Autoliv

Bendix CVS

Brembo S.p.A.

BWI Group

Chassis Brakes International Group

Compact International

Continental AG

ContiTech Vibration Control

Cooper-Standard

Delphi Automotive LLP

Edscha

EnPro Industries

Federal Mogul Corporation

Haldex

Hella Pagid

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Honeywell

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

ITT Corporation

Kongsberg Automotive

Mando Corporation

Meritor, Inc

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus

NTN Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

TMD Friction

Wabco Vehicle Control Systems

ZF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t89bv4/global_automotive?w=5

