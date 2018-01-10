Global Automotive Braking Systems Report - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2032

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Automotive Braking Systems - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive original equipment (OE) foundation and electronic braking sector and assesses major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
For the top 14 markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for:
- OE foundation brakes - car brakes, disc brakes, drum brakes, ceramic brakes
- OE electronic brakes - ABS, ESP, electric parking brakes
A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for:
- Foundation brakes - including ceramic pads, twin brake disc systems, hybrid systems, coated discs, advanced calipers, anti-squeal technology
- Electronic brakes - including anti-lock, EPB, ESP, braking assistance, predictive braking, brake-by-wire, slip control, regenerative braking, autonomous emergency braking
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Brembo, BWI Group, Continental, IFR Automotive, Thatcham, TMD Friction, TNO, ZF-TRW.
Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis.
Updated profiles of the major automotive brake system suppliers including their strategies and prospects.
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive braking sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Pester Analysis
Forecasts
- Anti-Lock Braking Systems
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Disc Brakes
- Drum Brakes
- Electric Parking Brakes
- Electronic Stability Control Systems
Glossary of Braking Terms and Acronyms
Markets
- Emerging Markets - Electronic Brakes
- Emerging Markets - Foundation Brakes
- Market Shares - Electronic Brakes
- Market Shares - Foundation Brakes
Technologies
- Anti-Lock Braking System Developments
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Brake Calipers
- Brake Discs and Pads
- Brake-By-Wire Developments
- Braking Assistance System Developments
- Electric Parking Brake Developments
- Electronic Stability Control System Developments
- Future Foundation Brake Developments
- Other Electronic Brake System Innovations
- Predictive Emergency Brake Control Developments
- Regenerative Braking Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t89bv4/global_automotive?w=5
