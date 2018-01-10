Ram Chada - of Bridgetown Consulting Group - Discusses Effective Email Marketing Campaigns

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2018 / The emergence and evolution of the internet over the last several decades has created numerous changes to the methods businesses use when connecting with consumers. While some trends have come and gone, email marketing has remained the most effective of them all, with a reported median ROI of 122 percent - more than four times higher than that of social media, direct mail, and paid search, according to a 2016 eMarketer report. Acclaimed business consultant Ram Chada explains the core aspects involved with the organizing of impactful, sustainable email marketing practices that can ensure success for a company's outreach, along with ongoing customer engagement.

The implementation of an email campaign that produces tangible results starts with the recipients themselves. Instead of trying to target new readers using conventional cold approach tactics, Ram Chadha suggests utilizing an opt-in list instead. This approach encourages prospects to voluntarily sign up for a business's emails, rather than receiving them randomly and unsolicited. The most effective way to entice new subscribers is by offering something of value in return, such as a free gift, discount, or early access to a forthcoming line of products - all in exchange for their basic information. Providing an incentive allows a business to not only get their foot in the door, but hold a consumer's attention going forward. A side benefit of this is the avoidance of spam filters, since the person has invited the emails directly to their inbox.

One crucial facet to modern email marketing involves optimizing content for mobile viewing. This is already well known in regards to social media and websites, but with 54% of emails now being opened on a smartphone or tablet, it is essential that companies not overlook this format. Graphics and text should automatically adjust to maximize scale and font size in order to offer better readability and appeal. When it comes to the delivery timing and curation of content, automation has proven to be an invaluable resource, as it's proven to result in 50% conversation rates and 60% revenue growth. Automated email programs and software enable marketers to ensure relevant information is generated based on a user's actions or indicated preferences, and then determining an ideal period for the emails to be automatically sent. This should always be used in conjunction with advanced personalization techniques as well. According to Movable Ink, personalized emails receive a vastly higher percentage of click-through rates and sales, but this goes beyond merely using a person's name in the subject line. Additional implementations can include content based on previous site activity and purchases, customized imagery, and the use of GPS data that can notify a subscriber about a particular sale, store event, or new inventory.

Ram Chada is the managing director of Bridgetown Consulting Group, a global management, marketing, and outsourcing company based in Piscataway Township, New Jersey, with additional offices in New York City. A graduate of the University of Detroit Mercy, he joined Bridgetown Consulting Group in 2003, where he helps clients create sustainable value for their customers and shareholders. Using his vast industry knowledge, service-offering expertise, and extensive technology capabilities, Ram conducts thorough research and analysis in order to identify new business trends, helping companies enter new markets while also increasing their revenues in existing markets.

Ram Chada - Managing Director of Bridgetown Consulting Group: http://ramchadanews.com

Ram Chada - Bridgetown Consulting Group - Features Latest Technology in BCG E-Commerce Solution: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/ram-chada-bridgetown-consulting-group-031500640.html

Ram Chada - Professional Profile - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ram-chada-381603a

Contact Information:

RamChadaNews.com

contact@ramchadanews.com

http://ramchadanews.com

SOURCE: Bridgetown Consulting Group